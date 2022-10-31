Back in Stock! This Heavenly Moisture Balm Has Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all love the feeling of being pampered, but coming across it is unfortunately rare. Unless you have the time and funds to book weekly spa appointments, the DIY approach is more realistic. But who has the energy to give themselves a full facial? Or the proper stack of skincare products?

How about we simplify things for you? Just taking a minute with this one product can leave your skin feeling completely renewed and have you feeling pampered day after day, night after night. Let’s get that glow going and create some more time for you to relax with this Moisture Rich Balm!

This fan-favorite product is back in stock after selling out in two days, which means now is the time to act. It’s a nutrient-rich moisturizing treatment designed to support collagen production for plump, youthful skin while delivering a lit-from-within radiance. It uses key ingredients like sea buckthorn fruit oil to fight free radical damage, organic cocoa seed butter to aid in cellular repair and rejuvenation and organic coconut oil to soothe skin and reduce inflammation. And that’s without synthetic fragrances, silicones, colorants, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, PEGs, petrolatum, mineral oil and nanoparticles!

This filler-free balm has reviewers “obsessed” and calling it “moisture heaven.” They say it “may just be the single most effective (and delightful) facial product [they] have ever, ever used” and that they’re so happy to have “finally found a routine that’s really making a difference.” They say it’s “very soothing,” gives their skin the “perfect glow” and that it even helps with conditions like eczema. We can see why people “always buy two at a time” so they don’t run out!

How about the rest of your routine? While this balm is a must for Us, there are a few other highly-recommended picks for proper self-care. We’ve listed out and linked to a few faves below to fill out your shopping cart:

Cleansing Balm: Your first skincare step, especially at night, should always be cleansing! Say goodbye to makeup and impurities with this “velvety-soft” balm that shoppers are calling “luxurious” and the “best cleanser” they’ve ever used!

Your first skincare step, especially at night, should always be cleansing! Say goodbye to makeup and impurities with this “velvety-soft” balm that shoppers are calling “luxurious” and the “best cleanser” they’ve ever used! Restorative Mask: This organic honey mask is irresistible. Leave on for just 15 minutes, twice a week, for baby-soft, calm skin. The naturally healing and cell-regenerative properties are going to blow your mind!

This organic honey mask is irresistible. Leave on for just 15 minutes, twice a week, for baby-soft, calm skin. The naturally healing and cell-regenerative properties are going to blow your mind! Ritual Oil: Add this beautiful blue tansy oil to your routine just before applying your Moisture Rich Balm to really soothe and clarify dry, sensitive skin!

Looking for something else? Shop all of Oak Essentials’ incredible skincare products here!

