This Off-the-Shoulder Dress Is Over 60% Off — But Not for Long!





There are so many wild sales going on right now, so we need to make sure not to accidentally pass over the biggest ones with the best deals. Express currently has 50% off sitewide, and yes, that’s including sale items! Basically, we’re about to save $50 on one of the prettiest dresses we’ve seen all year, and we want you to save, too!

The Ruffle Off The Shoulder Maxidress from Express makes us feel like fairies, ready to float away at any given time, or pose for a photo. While this sale lasts, we can grab one for ourselves for over 60% off the original price, and we can’t imagine ever letting this opportunity pass us by!

See it: Get the Ruffle Off The Shoulder Maxidress (originally $80) for just $30 at Express! Discount reflected in cart. Sale ends July 8, 2019.

Shoppers say that wearing this maxidress makes them “feel like a million bucks.” They say it’s “very flattering” and just so “beautiful” that they’re wearing it to all kinds of special occasions, whether it’s on a lovely cruise or to their very own rehearsal dinner! They just can’t get enough of the compliments they receive while wearing it, and we fully support that!

This maxidress has an off-the-shoulder neckline, held in place by stretchy elastic. Off the neckline hangs the short ruffle sleeves, the sheer fabric like little, ethereal wings. This leads to the blouson bodice, the fabric hanging slightly over the cinched waist for a flattering and effortless effect!

The skirt has a wrap style, but we won’t need to tie anything. It has a high-low fit, with the front hitting just below the knee before falling off to the either side and hitting at the bottom of the ankle in the back. This skirt brings the sheer ruffle detail back, but don’t worry about having to find a slip or even pants to go underneath. This dress has a silky lining with a hem that hits at mid-thigh!

See it: Get the Ruffle Off The Shoulder Maxidress (originally $80) for just $30 at Express! Discount reflected in cart. Sale ends July 8, 2019.

This dress is available in two colors: white and black. The white is almost gone, though, so don’t let yourself spend too much time staring at the phone or computer screen! It’ll look even prettier in real life. The black version is equally pretty, and sort of makes us feel like we can take over the world. This calls for some bold lipstick.

Under 5’4” and ready to click the “x” because you don’t want to spend extra bucks at a tailor? Don’t! This dress is available in both regular and petite sizes! It fits true to size, too, so we can all nab one that will look fabulous on us without any alterations!

This maxidress is one of those pieces that can be totally transformed solely with accessories. To wear it to a wedding, for example, we could slip on a pair of heels and watch it become a semi-formal masterpiece. Top off the look with a sparkly headband to perfect it! To wear it to a last-minute backyard barbecue, we’d totally slip on some canvas sneakers instead and a fedora, or just stick with a simple ponytail. Casual-chic and ready for another burger, please!

This sale ends in just a couple of days, so less talking, more shopping! Let’s do this!

See it: Get the Ruffle Off The Shoulder Maxidress (originally $80) for just $30 at Express! Discount reflected in cart. Sale ends July 8, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more dresses here and the rest of the Express 50% off sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!