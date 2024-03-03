Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: the fashion industry is basically a behemoth of ever-changing trends — and sometimes it’s hard to keep up! Furthermore, some trends require you to purchase heaps of clothes to take part. But spending an arm and leg on clothing is not ideal. One popular trend, the Old Money aesthetic, took over TikTok in 2023, and it seems to be here to stay. Additionally, the trend is about an ease of sorts and includes luxurious styles without being over the top. Thus, finding old money dresses at a good price point is an optimal solution!

From swanky backless options to refined mock neck alternatives, old money is a broad category that still calls for individuality. Nevertheless, we rounded 15 old money-looking dresses for $30 and under that will match your needs. Read on to see our picks!

1. Floral Princess: This A-line mini dress is so adorable has a floral overlay — was $29, now just $17!

2. Chanel-Like: If you want the Chanel look without the price tag, this tweed dress is right up your alley — was $39, now just $19!

3. Structured Elegance: This mini dress has a little more structure than other options, and it’s super cute — just $16!

4. Nostalgia-Inspired: The pattern on this A-line button up short shirt dress feel like something from the ’70s? It’s a perfect way to use nostalgia without overkill — just $30!

5. Backless Edge: Throw on this puff sleeve cut out dress with sandals or heels for an effortless outfit — just $26!

6. Regal Vibes: Nothing says old money like a slinky satin dress, and this one has sexy spaghetti straps for an elevated touch — was $50, now just $27!

7. Show Some Leg: If you prefer more creative flairs with your clothing, you’ll love this button side slit cocktail dress — just $25!

8. Off The Shoulder Realness: This high waist A-line midi dress works for vacation or a breezy afternoon around the city — was $35, now just $30!

9. One Shoulder Chic: For more formal moments, this one shoulder cocktail dress will suit the moment perfectly — was $50, now just $30!

10. Fringe Queen: If you need a dress that does all the talking for you, this spaghetti strap formal dress will do just that with its fringe trim — just $15!

11. ’50s-Housewife Energy: This spaghetti strap cocktail swing dress has a ’50s housewife vibe that feels trendy but sophisticated — just $30!

12. Closet Staple: Calling high slit lovers! This spaghetti strap bodycon maxi dress will give you a reason to show a little leg — just $30!

13. Bohemian Refinement: There’s an easy and comfy energy about this boho maxi dress that works for any season — just $29!

14. Streamlined Coverage: If you’re not ready to fully transition into spring, this mock neck dress will suit your needs well — just $27!

15. Toast It Up: This vintage cocktail dress works for weddings or parties — just add your favorite heels and handbag — just $20!

