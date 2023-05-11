Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As someone with naturally thin lips, lip liner has become my secret weapon. When I over-line my lips ever so slightly, I can fake the appearance of a plumper pout. Who needs lip filler when you have lip liner? But choosing the right lip liner may even be more challenging than choosing the right lipstick. You need to find a formula that is smooth, smudge-proof and subtle. After all, you don’t want to look like you were coloring outside the lines.

Celebrity beauty secrets usually involve luxury labels at a premium price, but we just hit the jackpot with this star’s makeup must-have! Influencer Olivia Jade took to TikTok to recommend one of her favorite new products. “I found this amazing drugstore lip liner,” the content creator said. “It’s the perfect shade, it’s from L’Oreal. It’s affordable. I like it too because it’s a little twist-up. I’ve been the using this same pencil for, like, six months. It is the perfect over-lining shade because it’s almost my lip color. It glides right on! This is not sponsored.”

In the comments of Olivia’s video, one follower wrote, “Omg I’ve been using this for years it’s my secret weapon.” Another user commented, “It’s THE best!!! My fav drug store lip liners ever.”

Read on to find out why this $7 lip liner deserves all the hype!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics Colour Riche Lip Liner, Au Naturale for just $7 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Infused with vitamin E and omega 3, the L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics Colour Riche Lip Liner is creamy, pigmented and nourishing. You can use this long-lasting liner to contour or fill in your lips — all without a pencil sharpener! The twist top makes for an easy-to-use application. This anti-feathering liner defines your lips so naturally!

Olivia’s shade Au Naturale is a nude that would look gorgeous on anyone, but the L’Oreal lip liner also comes in 11 other colors.

If you’ve been sleeping on this L’Oreal lip liner, it’s time to wake up! According to shoppers, this product is perfection. “I LOVE this lip liner!” one customer gushed. “It’s the best lipliner!!” Another reviewer reported, “It keeps lipstick from bleeding and I like the soft definition of the lip line. I use the color Au Naturale because it is close to the actual color of my lips and it never looks drawn on.”

Our lips don’t lie — this lip liner is the real deal!

