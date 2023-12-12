Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many of Us look to our favorite celebrities and influencers as hair, beauty and fashion inspo. Their red carpet looks are undeniable and worthy to be recreated. Many luxe, celeb-approved clothes, shoes and jewelry that fans love come with hefty price tags. On the other hand, makeup and hair care products are some goodies that shoppers can often score without breaking the bank.

Case in point, Olivia Wilde‘s voluminous waves during her appearance at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala. The Don’t Worry Darling director’s stylist for the night, Barb Thompson, dished about the products she used to create the bouncy look in a press release obtained by InStyle. According to Thompson, she used a volumizing mousse that shoppers can snag at Amazon for only $28!

The stylist to the stars revealed that she was inspired to create “effortless volume,” so she began prepping Wilde’s hair by applying the Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse “through the roots to mid shafts for fullness.” More than a traditional mousse, this medium-hold styling product volumizes, prevents strands from falling flat and helps prolong blowouts.

This celeb-approved mousse features a whipped formula that’s free of harmful mineral oil, parabens and silicones. It also doubles as a heat protectant up to 450 degrees. One styling sesh with this root-lifting product and you’ll run to take a selfie and caption it, “Stiff where?” Once it dries, this mousse leaves hair soft and without the hassle of the crunchy, hard texture shoppers often despise.

Just like Wilde, verified Amazon shoppers have received red carpet-worthy results. “I LOVE this mousse,” one shopper beamed. “It makes my hair smell so good and gives so much volume.” The satisfied customer said the mousse “leaves my hair feel[sic] moisturized and tamed.” Another buyer wrote, “I really like how it thickens my hair and gives it a nice bounce.”

