Honestly, finding a staple pair of shoes — that you can do it all in — is essential in today’s world. Whether it’s a breezy pair of flats or height-defying heels, you should have shoes that make you feel your best and most comfy. One category of shoes that can do just that is sneakers. Are you looking for a practical option you can coordinate with many styles already in your closet? We found a durable, comfortable pair of sneakers that can handle all your spring adventures — and they’re 20% off right now at Zappos!

These On Cloud X 3 Sneakers are perfect for exercising or running errands, and we’re sure they’ll become your new favorite footwear. This pair of sneakers features a Speedboard construction for a strong toe-off with each heel strike, along with zero-gravity foam to provide a soft, cushioned landing with each foot strike. Also, there’s a CloudTec sole that’s both removable and cushioned.

Get the On Cloud X 3 Sneakers for $120 (was $150) at Zappos!

To style these sneakers, you could pair them with your favorite athleisure pieces for a casual yet flexible look. Or, you could rock them with a dress or a frilly skirt and top combo for a comfortable look with a touch of sophistication. Essentially, this is a good pair of sneakers — so don’t overthink your outfits! Further, this option comes in 12 colors — we love the wash/ink and orchid/iron variations — and has a 5 to 11 size range (the brand recommends sizing up a half size).

In regards to these functional sneakers, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “This is the most comfortable pair of On Cloud I’ve had so far. This style is a little wider and fits much more comfortably than the previous styles I’ve owned. I will be purchasing another pair in a different color for sure. I’m a nurse and on my feet for 12 hours a day — no aches with these shoes.”

Another Zappos reviewer noted, “These shoes are comfortable and trendy cute. I’ve used them for walking and rowing. I especially like the heel cup and arch support. I did size up 1/2 size from 8 to 8.5.”

Furthermore, spring is almost upon Us, and summer is not too far behind. This means you need a sporty, comfy pair of sneakers to help you have the most fun possible this year! If you’re looking for a cushioned pair of sneakers, opt for these from On.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from On here, don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!