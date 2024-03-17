Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Honestly, finding a staple pair of shoes — that you can do it all in — is essential in today’s world. Whether it’s a breezy pair of flats or height-defying heels, you should have shoes that make you feel your best and most comfy. One category of shoes that can do just that is sneakers. Are you looking for a practical option you can coordinate with many styles already in your closet? We found a durable, comfortable pair of sneakers that can handle all your spring adventures — and they’re 20% off right now at Zappos!
These On Cloud X 3 Sneakers are perfect for exercising or running errands, and we’re sure they’ll become your new favorite footwear. This pair of sneakers features a Speedboard construction for a strong toe-off with each heel strike, along with zero-gravity foam to provide a soft, cushioned landing with each foot strike. Also, there’s a CloudTec sole that’s both removable and cushioned.

To style these sneakers, you could pair them with your favorite athleisure pieces for a casual yet flexible look. Or, you could rock them with a dress or a frilly skirt and top combo for a comfortable look with a touch of sophistication. Essentially, this is a good pair of sneakers — so don’t overthink your outfits! Further, this option comes in 12 colors — we love the wash/ink and orchid/iron variations — and has a 5 to 11 size range (the brand recommends sizing up a half size).
In regards to these functional sneakers, one Zappos reviewer gushed, “This is the most comfortable pair of On Cloud I’ve had so far. This style is a little wider and fits much more comfortably than the previous styles I’ve owned. I will be purchasing another pair in a different color for sure. I’m a nurse and on my feet for 12 hours a day — no aches with these shoes.”
Another Zappos reviewer noted, “These shoes are comfortable and trendy cute. I’ve used them for walking and rowing. I especially like the heel cup and arch support. I did size up 1/2 size from 8 to 8.5.”
Furthermore, spring is almost upon Us, and summer is not too far behind. This means you need a sporty, comfy pair of sneakers to help you have the most fun possible this year! If you’re looking for a cushioned pair of sneakers, opt for these from On.

