All of These Breezy Beach Pants Are Giving Us Major Vacation Vibes

So, let’s be real right now: We’ve been wearing a lot of sweatpants and leggings lately. Sometimes we switch things up with loose workout shorts and pajama bottoms too. There are some days when we even just grab a plush robe, tie it up and call it an “outfit.” If we’re not seeing anyone, we don’t see much of a reason to get dressed up!

This isn’t forever though. Just as we need to be prepared for right now with the coziest clothes we can find, we need to be prepared for after too — so we don’t end up having to rush to the mall to panic-buy an entire new wardrobe. If we play our online shopping cards right, we can even find some multitaskers. Pieces we can wear and be cozy in now…and wear out in public later, where everyone else will see them as brand new!

Pick up a pair of O’Neill Wide Leg Pants starting at just $42 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

We had to feature all of these O’Neill pants because they’re all just that good. Wide leg silhouettes making their recent comeback was such an exciting moment for us, and we hope the moment drags on forever. We love our skinnies, but when it comes to keeping things relaxed and flowy (especially over the summer), this style is the way to go!

While all of these pants are made similarly, they each differ just enough to help you make your final choice — or choices. Want an extra stretchy waist? There are two with smocked waistbands you’ll love — one with a white and turquoise beach greenery print and another red pair with flowers blooming up and down the legs!

Feeling some stripes? There are two pairs with multicolor stripe patterns. One is woven and cropped while the other is full-length with a tie at the waist. That version is 30% off, by the way! More into black and white? There’s a pair for you too, and the stripes are actually disconnected for a cool geometric effect.

There’s one last version for someone who’s really going for the breezy Hamptons look. This pair is white and cropped, and it actually features two buttons at the waist, plus pockets to really dress things up! You’re still getting that easy, wide leg fit though, and pairing these with a top is going to be easy as pie.

Wide leg pants really are incredible when it comes to easy styling. How do they work so well with anything from sandals, to high heels, to platform sneakers? Flats, flip flops — you name it, these pants will work with it. Be right back while we grab one of each!

