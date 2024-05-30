Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rich mom fashion is one trend we just can’t get enough of. If there’s one dress style that instantly makes Us think of the viral trend, it’s wrap dresses. Maybe it’s because we absolutely adore a three-letter designer brand that’s synonymous with the silhouette (wink, wink), but we can’t help but associate the dress style with luxury and class.

If you want to channel rich mom style vibrantly this summer, you’re in luck. We stumbled across a versatile wrap dress that’s equal parts colorful and chic. The eye-catching dress has over 29,000 reviews, with nearly 17,000 perfect five-star reviews!

Get the Ouges V-Neck Wrap Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get ready to come alive this summer. The Ouges V-neck Wrap Dress is an absolute statement-maker. It comes in more than 60 different shades ranging from black to floral. However, the Rainbow Stripe Floral A design is our absolute favorite. It features an assortment of colorful stripes that are sure to brighten up anyone’s day.

The short-sleeved dress comes in handy for shoppers who prefer to conceal the tops of their arms. Plus it has a flattering waistband and a flowy silhouette to conceal bloating. We can’t stop raving over the fact that this dress comes with pockets!

You’ll have so much fun styling this dress. Shoppers who err on the more modest side of the fashion spectrum can add undergarments like a cami or a tank top for added protection. You know, in case you don’t want to showcase too much cleavage. It looks great paired with everything from thong sandals to dressy high heels. You can wear it everywhere work to summer weddings.

With over 16,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder why this dress was purchased more than 100 times in the past month. Savvy Amazon shoppers “get compliments” whenever they wear this dreamy dress. “Overall, [the] fit is true to size and the ruching/ waist treatment is very forgiving and hides tummy rolls nicely,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I feel very put together and presentable in this dress.”

“I ordered this dress to wear to a summer wedding, and I’m very pleased with it,” another shopper, who left a photo review, shared. “The V-neck is not too low, and the material is not see-through. It’s a nice length.”

Looking to spruce up your style this summer? You can’t go wrong with a rich mom-style wrap dress. This color find looks just as luxe as a designer brand, but you can add it to your collection for just $33!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ouges here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!