Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Bundle Up in Sheer Elegance With This Rustic Lightweight Wool Wrap

By
Overland Nina Alpaca Wool Wrap
Overland

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It gets old wearing the same old cardigans and duster sweaters day in and day out. Sure, I could wear a hoodie, but that’s boring, too. I keep telling myself that one day I’m going to try something different, as soon as something catches my eye in the awful, cold weather around the end of the year. What does that entail? Something airy and comfortable that can still keep me warm if need be. And I think I’ve finally made my decision on something. This lightweight wool wrap is one option that I’m dying to try, especially since I have zero wraps or ponchos to my name.

Related: This Cozy Poncho Has a Design to Suit Any Shopper’s Personal Style

Here’s the great thing about this wool wrap, or poncho, if you prefer. It’s crafted from insanely soft baby alpaca fibers, which make it Just sling it over your shoulders and enjoy the soft fabric against your skin. Though it’s crafted from wool fibers, it comfortable and lightweight so it never gets too hot. I’d plan on draping it over an all-black ensemble and letting it sway in the wind, personally. Good news: if that sounds great to you, you can have all this luxury and comfort for just $179!

Overland Nina Alpaca Wool Wrap
Overland
See it!

Get the Nina Alpaca Wool Wrap for just $179 at Overland! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

If the phrase “baby alpaca” has you concerned, worry not. It refers to how fine the alpaca wool used in this wool wrap, which happens to be one of the softest kinds you can get, compared to the fan-favorite Merino wool. It’s hypoallergenic, non-scratch, and it doesn’t make you feel “itchy” while you shiver and look for a different method to keep yourself warm.

Related: Get 2 Winter Outerwear Looks in 1 With This Reversible Sherpa Jacket

Right now, you can get the wool wrap in all of its available colors: Cream/Tan, Camel/Black and Light Grey/Teal. Match it to your outfit and see what you can come up with for some seriously sexy coordination.

You don’t need to spend an exorbitant amount of cash to look good or try something new and fun like this wool wrap. If you don’t like it, you can return it, of course. But anyone seeing you out in public totally killing it with your wrap, your outfit, and your ensemble will tell you: you look fabulous. And the wrap is only going to pump up that factor considerably.

Overland Nina Alpaca Wool Wrap
Overland
See it!

Get the Nina Alpaca Wool Wrap for just $179 at Overland! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This wool wrap is soft, lightweight, and perfect for the in-between weather where you transition to cold or warm, blustery days, flurry-filled days, and other cold-centric moments where a button-down just isn’t enough. Like what you see? Head on over to Overland and get yours!

Related: This Colorful Eye-Popping Sweater Is the Perfect Antidote for Snowy Gray Days

Serious Skincare

Deal of the Day

Score Serious Savings on This Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner Duo View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!