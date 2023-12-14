Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It gets old wearing the same old cardigans and duster sweaters day in and day out. Sure, I could wear a hoodie, but that’s boring, too. I keep telling myself that one day I’m going to try something different, as soon as something catches my eye in the awful, cold weather around the end of the year. What does that entail? Something airy and comfortable that can still keep me warm if need be. And I think I’ve finally made my decision on something. This lightweight wool wrap is one option that I’m dying to try, especially since I have zero wraps or ponchos to my name.

Here’s the great thing about this wool wrap, or poncho, if you prefer. It’s crafted from insanely soft baby alpaca fibers, which make it Just sling it over your shoulders and enjoy the soft fabric against your skin. Though it’s crafted from wool fibers, it comfortable and lightweight so it never gets too hot. I’d plan on draping it over an all-black ensemble and letting it sway in the wind, personally. Good news: if that sounds great to you, you can have all this luxury and comfort for just $179!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

If the phrase “baby alpaca” has you concerned, worry not. It refers to how fine the alpaca wool used in this wool wrap, which happens to be one of the softest kinds you can get, compared to the fan-favorite Merino wool. It’s hypoallergenic, non-scratch, and it doesn’t make you feel “itchy” while you shiver and look for a different method to keep yourself warm.

Right now, you can get the wool wrap in all of its available colors: Cream/Tan, Camel/Black and Light Grey/Teal. Match it to your outfit and see what you can come up with for some seriously sexy coordination.

You don’t need to spend an exorbitant amount of cash to look good or try something new and fun like this wool wrap. If you don’t like it, you can return it, of course. But anyone seeing you out in public totally killing it with your wrap, your outfit, and your ensemble will tell you: you look fabulous. And the wrap is only going to pump up that factor considerably.

This wool wrap is soft, lightweight, and perfect for the in-between weather where you transition to cold or warm, blustery days, flurry-filled days, and other cold-centric moments where a button-down just isn’t enough. Like what you see? Head on over to Overland and get yours!

