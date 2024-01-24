Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From babies, to marriage, to books, to her popular TV show Paris In Love, Paris Hilton has certainly been busy in recent years. One thing that hasn’t changed no matter where life has taken the entrepreneur? Her love for a gorgeous golden glow. Per mother Kathy Hilton’s teachings to “stay out of the sun” to protect her skin and maintain its pristine condition, Hilton revealed to The Strategist last year that she’s always been on the hunt for the best tanning products to achieve a sun-kissed glow in a healthier way.

Naturally, she landed on Tan-Luxe’s The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops as her favorite to achieve “a beautiful golden glow.” For someone who has access to all of the top products on the market, we have to assume these are the real deal. From the packaging down to formula, this self tanner has a next-level formula which brings a healthier approach to the bronzing practice.

Get the Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Snag This $5 Beauty Secret for a Dewy Glow During Dry January If January has got you down, you’re not alone. It’s infamous for bleak skies, dreary mindsets and a tendency to induce hibernation. One particularly noticeable effect is our pale skin starting to feel lifeless and waxy — not exactly our ideal filter. Fortunately, I’ve discovered a $5 fix which can breathe life back into your […]

Made with skin-loving ingredients, this self tanner is formulated with a healthy blend of raspberry seed oil, aloe vera and vitamin E, which team up to keep the skin moisturized, as well as provide a streak-free glow. The self tanner comes with a drop applicator, which allows you easily add it into your serum or moisturizer, keeping your skin hydrated and healthy. Allowing for self-customization, the drop applicator lets you add more or less drops to choose how dark or light you want your tan to look.

Other benefits to the product include its ability to help minimize imperfections, cancel out redness, even out skin tone and appear natural-looking (as opposed to an unflattering orange). Hilton pairs the drops with lotion and applies them evenly to her face. For her, the application lasts “around a week” before gradually fading away. Though you can customize the drops to your liking, you can also choose between their light/medium and medium/dark formulas.

Related: Snag This $14 IRL Glow Filter That Will Instantly Replace Your Foundation If you’re anything like me, you’re making an extra effort in January to eat healthier and stick to a fitness routine, all in pursuit of that wellness-based lifestyle (and the glowing skin that comes with it). Sound familiar? Well, I’ve stumbled upon a game-changer – e.l.f.’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter. This product has transformed me […]

Officially ready to invest? You can find Hilton’s signature golden glow here for $50 on Amazon. And although she highlighted the Tan-Luxe face drops as a favorite, according to the heiress, “all of its products are amazing.” Basically, if you prefer gradual lotion, mousse or a water instead, they’re Hilton-approved too. Happy tanning!

See it: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tanning Drops for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Tan Luxe here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us