Shoppers Say This Nourishing Lip Balm Treatment Is ‘Addicting’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We tend to have a few lip balms we prefer to stick to, but that doesn’t mean we’re not open to testing out new options! There’s always room to throw more nourishing lip treatments into our daily rotation, and these selections come straight from the source — a.k.a. the reviewers!

As we all know, people on the internet can be ruthless in the comments section — and the same certainly applies to product reviews. So when we see a lip balm with incredibly impressive feedback, like this one from Patchology, it immediately piques our interest. We had to know more!

Get the Patchology Lip Service Gloss-to-Balm Lip Treatment for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

It takes a few key factors to make something as simple as a lip balm stand out, but this one has figured out a way to claim its place as a top contender for our next staple! This treatment applies and boasts the finish of a lip gloss, which is ideal if you want to create that glossy, luscious appearancce. But over time, the formula is actually designed to sink in deeper to your lips — providing extended relief and softness which can combat dryness in a pinch.

Get the Patchology Lip Service Gloss-to-Balm Lip Treatment for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say this is the only balm they trust to actually keep their lips soft throughout the day. If you deal with constant dryness (we’ve been there!), you may have tested out balms which only provide a temporary fix. Many product merely work for about an hour or two, and then you’re back to square one — having to constantly reapply the product. Luckily, shoppers say this elixir actually lasts! That’s precisely why we were intrigued — and desperate to pick some up for ourselves. The winter’s still in full swing, and we’ll take every measure necessary to survive the rest of the season in a comfortable fashion, and this lip treatment just may be an essential. Chapped lips? Couldn’t be Us.

See it: Get the Patchology Lip Service Gloss-to-Balm Lip Treatment for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products Patchology and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!