Getting serious about your skincare? If you’re anything like Us, you’ve realized that taking care of your skin as the years wear on goes far beyond washing, moisturizing and even applying sunscreen — there are steps you have to take if you want to banish visible signs of aging, large pores and even discoloration. But we also know that you don’t have unlimited makeup bag space… so, what products are worth adding to your routine?

Well, one must-buy if you’re looking to up your skin game and combat the cruel hands of time is Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream, which is marked down to $55 now on Amazon (from $62)!

Get Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream for just $55 (originally $62) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream comes from viral faves Paula’s Choice, whose Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant has earned a passionate following from TikTok and celebrities alike, with stars like model Kaia Gerber and Summer House personality Paige DeSorbo espousing their love for the product. The retinol treatment cream is another hit from the brand — it’s already earned high ratings from users on both Sephora and Amazon, with over 2,400 customers on the latter site giving it a perfect 5-star grade. So, what makes this cream particularly special?

The lotion is specially formulated to be feather-light on the skin, absorbing quickly and immediately working to enhance hydration and diminish those pesky signs of aging, like wrinkles, fine lines and uneven skin tone. Licorice extract, oat extract and other proven soothing ingredients are also in the mix to help calm redness, and peptides assist in making skin firmer, younger-looking and even less breakout-prone. And that 1% retinol? Just a percent certainly packs a punch, with retinol boosting the treatment to exfoliate skin, increase skin cell production, unclog pores and elevate collagen production.

Like we said, reviewers across the web love this treatment from Paula’s Choice — one Amazon customer called it “pretty potent,” saying, “Now THIS is the retinol I needed… I’m extremely happy with this product. After about 2 weeks I saw one of my eye wrinkles start to go away.” Other reviewers shared similar experiences: “It actually works! After two month usage (one bottle- not used everyday) my skin is smoother, the skin tone is more even, and the lines around my eyes are fainter.” Another recommendation across the board? Ease into use, especially if you’re new to retinol. “This product is intense but effective…Start slow—every other night.”

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment Cream is typically $62 per 1 oz. bottle on Amazon, but snap it up now on sale for $55 at the mega-retailer and find out for yourself how just a dab’ll do ya for turning back the effects of time.

