Note to self: when seeking any type of advice, ask Note to Self podcast host Payton Sartain. Whether she’s disclosing beauty and fashion tips or discussing healthy habits, the LA-based influencer always has the answer. And now she’s exclusively sharing her favorite skincare and haircare with Us Weekly!
Shop Payton’s top 10 favorite beauty products below, starting at just $6!
Farmacy Cleansing Balm
“The first step of my nighttime skincare routine is always a cleansing balm. This cleansing balm from Farmacy removes makeup and SPF while also calming my sensitive skin.”
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
“My skin has a tendency to dry out living in Southern California, so it’s important that I hydrate and moisturize properly. This is my absolute favorite moisturizer to wear by itself or under makeup.”
Too Cool For School Egg Mask
“This is by far my most-purchased sheet mask. It calms and moisturizes all at once and leaves skin plump and glowing.”
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
“When it comes to makeup, I like a clean, natural look — and love a product that can provide skincare benefits as well. The Ilia Skin Tint has been a favorite of mine for years.”
Hourglass Vanish Concealer
“I’ve struggled with acne in the past, so it’s become a habit to have an emotional-support-concealer on me. This is my favorite multi-tasking concealer to cover both acne and under-eye bags. “
Exfoliating Gloves
“No ‘everything shower’ is complete without these exfoliation gloves. I use them with my normal body wash weekly to renew my skin.”
Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Gel-Creme
“I am very serious about my body lotion — I apply it twice a day (or more). This body lotion soaks in and hydrates quickly, and it’s especially nice after an intense exfoliating glove session.”
Vegamour Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask
“This hair mask is hands-down my favorite — it makes my hair insanely silky and smooth. I use this mask in place of conditioner once a week.”
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
“If you have frizzy hair or live in a humid climate, you need this treatment. That is all.” (Editor’s note: we completely agree — it’s a game-changer for silky strands!)
Kérastase Elixir Ultime
“Lastly, I love a hair oil moment. I put a touch of this oil on my ends every night and wake up with silky, soft hair.”
