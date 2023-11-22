Your account
Payton Sartain Shares Her Top 10 Beauty Products for Glowing Skin and Shiny Hair

By
Payton Sartain
Payton Sartain.Heather Nicole Johnson

Note to self: when seeking any type of advice, ask Note to Self podcast host Payton Sartain. Whether she’s disclosing beauty and fashion tips or discussing healthy habits, the LA-based influencer always has the answer. And now she’s exclusively sharing her favorite skincare and haircare with Us Weekly!

Shop Payton’s top 10 favorite beauty products below, starting at just $6!

Farmacy Cleansing Balm

Farmacy Cleansing Balm
Amazon

“The first step of my nighttime skincare routine is always a cleansing balm. This cleansing balm from Farmacy removes makeup and SPF while also calming my sensitive skin.”

$24.00
See It!

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha dewy cream
Amazon

“My skin has a tendency to dry out living in Southern California, so it’s important that I hydrate and moisturize properly. This is my absolute favorite moisturizer to wear by itself or under makeup.”

$68.00
See It!

Too Cool For School Egg Mask

egg cream mask
Amazon

“This is by far my most-purchased sheet mask. It calms and moisturizes all at once and leaves skin plump and glowing.”

$6.00
See It!

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia skin tint
Amazon

“When it comes to makeup, I like a clean, natural look — and love a product that can provide skincare benefits as well. The Ilia Skin Tint has been a favorite of mine for years.”

$48.00
See It!

Hourglass Vanish Concealer

Hourglass concealer
Amazon

“I’ve struggled with acne in the past, so it’s become a habit to have an emotional-support-concealer on me. This is my favorite multi-tasking concealer to cover both acne and under-eye bags. “

$36.00
See It!

Exfoliating Gloves

exfoliator gloves
Amazon

“No ‘everything shower’ is complete without these exfoliation gloves. I use them with my normal body wash weekly to renew my skin.”

Was $8You Save 25%
On Sale: $6
See It!

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Gel-Creme

Bioderma gel-creme
Amazon

“I am very serious about my body lotion — I apply it twice a day (or more). This body lotion soaks in and hydrates quickly, and it’s especially nice after an intense exfoliating glove session.”

$29.00
See It!

Vegamour Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask

Vegamour repair mask
Amazon

“This hair mask is hands-down my favorite — it makes my hair insanely silky and smooth. I use this mask in place of conditioner once a week.”

Was $52You Save 19%
On Sale: $42
See It!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat
Amazon

“If you have frizzy hair or live in a humid climate, you need this treatment. That is all.” (Editor’s note: we completely agree — it’s a game-changer for silky strands!)

$28.00
See It!

Kérastase Elixir Ultime

Kerastase elixir
Amazon

Lastly, I love a hair oil moment. I put a touch of this oil on my ends every night and wake up with silky, soft hair.”

$54.00
See It!
