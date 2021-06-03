Instagram Filter IRL: Swipe Away Dark Circles With This Retinol Stick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Almost all of us have been there. We apply one of those smoothing or glowy Instagram filters to our photos or videos because we just can’t deal with how tired and textured our skin looks on camera. We’ve even gone in with a different app before to specifically brighten our dark circles before uploading the photo anywhere else.

We drink our water, we get enough sleep, we apply our eye cream…what are we doing wrong? Probably nothing. There is something we could be doing more right though, and that’s adding a retinol product to our eyecare routine. If you’re ready to send dark circles packing, then you need to try this bestseller from Peace Out!

Get the Retinol Eye Stick for just $28 at Peace Out! Subscribe to save 10%!

This product is a serum balm in stick form. It basically looks like a lipstick in a pretty pink tube. It’s so easy to use, helps with precision and you don’t have to touch it with your fingers to risk dirtying the product. It’s nice and compact too, whether you’re storing it in your medicine cabinet or purse!

Let’s talk about the ingredients. There are four powerhouse stars in the mix. First is encapsulated retinol, which may be gentler than other retinol products you’ve tried. It may soften and smooth out wrinkles while also lessening the appearance of dark circles. Astaxanthin, an antioxidant found to be much stronger than vitamin C, may also help with discoloration by fighting off environmental causes. There’s also a power peptide complex that may firm and even out skin, as well as squalene which may boost moisture levels to keep skin bouncy, supple and youthful!

Get the Retinol Eye Stick for just $28 at Peace Out! Subscribe to save 10%!

In a consumer study, 80% of participants found they were less self-conscious about their dark circles after just two weeks. Online reviewers are raving about their results too, saying it’s been “a wonderful life saver” for them and that they “will not get injectables again any time soon” thanks to this product. Some say they “can see a visible difference every time [they] use it” and that it “definitely lightens” their dark circles and even “works great on forehead wrinkles” and more!

To use this eye stick, first cleanse and dry your skin before bed. You can then gently glide it across the eye area. For even smoother application, warm the stick up first by making tiny circular motions at the outer corner of your eye, targeting crow’s feet, and then swipe it across. If your skin is sensitive and not used to retinol, start by using once per week and increase use from there!

Every purchase from now through June 14, 2021 will have 10% of the money donated to The Trevor Project, so if you’re thinking about grabbing this real-life IG filter, there’s no better time than now!

Get the Retinol Eye Stick for just $28 at Peace Out! Subscribe to save 10%!

Looking for more? Shop all eye products here and explore all skincare products at Peace Out here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!