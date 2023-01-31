21 Most Flattering Cardigans and Blazers for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve done the research on what looks best for pear-shaped bodies in the past, and have learned there’s one major takeaway: playing up the bust and shoulders to balance out wider hips is the best rule to follow! There are so many ways you can make this happen with cardigans and blazers, which are go-to garments once winter begins to thaw out — and there are other design elements to look for which will flatter your figure endlessly.

Because pear figures often have a naturally defined waist, emphasizing an hourglass silhouette is crucial. You can do so with plenty of blazers and cardigans! If you’re slowly starting to plan out your spring wardrobe, check out our favorites in each category below!

Cropped Cardigans and Shrugs

1. This ribbed shrug from SheIn is simple and ideal if you’re embracing the balletcore trend — starting at $24 on Amazon!

2. We’re also totally feeling this more voluminous shrug from Sdencin which is sure to become ultra-popular — $26 at Amazon!

3. Playing up the bust is important for pear shapes, and that’s exactly what you can do with this little tie-front cropped cardi from Florens — $27 at Amazon!

4. With the spring approaching, we’re slowly adding brighter colors to our wardrobes, like this pink Pacsun sweater — originally $43, now $26 at Nordstrom!

5. Another bold sweater suitable for spring is this cropped daisy style made by ECOWISH — originally $50, now $36 at Amazon!

6. Waffle knits are such a go-to for Us, and this cropped version from SweatyRocks is a fan-favorite — $26 at Amazon!

Classic Cardigans

7. The sleek quality of this fitted Good American cardigan is excellent for pear shapes, and the V-neckline is incredibly flattering — $118 at Nordstrom!

8. We’re rolling along with the deep-V theme by adding this Halogen ribbed cardi to our lineup — $89 at Nordstrom!

9. Preppy cardigans with modern flair, like this zip-up style from & Other Stories, are definitely trending — we love the adjustable neckline — $99 at Nordstrom!

10. This longer ruffle cardigan from Allergra K ties underneath the bust, making it an awesome layering piece — starting at $31 on Amazon!

11. Oversized or boxy cardigans usually don’t bode well for pear shapes, but this LILLUSORY sweater provides elegant draping for this specific silhouette — originally $47, now $28 at Amazon!

12. This longer cardigan from Urban CoCo is another example of a sweater with a flowier fit that maintains a flattering hourglass silhouette — originally $50, now $26 at Amazon!

Sleek Professional Blazers

13. Score! This Open Edit blazer is specifically designed to play up the hourglass shape — $89 at Nordstrom!

14. Don’t be afraid of going for extra long blazer styles, especially when they’re as gorgeous as this one from ASOS — originally $82, now $49 at Nordstrom!

15. Wrap styles are fab for accentuating the waist, and this River Island jacket makes it happen in blazer form — originally $140, now $91 at Nordstrom!

16. If you do want to go for a slightly more oversized blazer look, grab one that’s made from a stretch fabric like this style from Favorite Daughter — $298 at Nordstrom!

17. There aren’t enough incredible things to say about this blazer from The Drop — it’s just universally stunning — starting at $48 at Amazon!

18. This Halogen V-neck blazer doesn’t have a collar so it feels more casual and low-key — we love the vibe — $119 at Nordstrom!

Cropped Blazers

19. Team the stronger shoulders and cropped silhouette of this Vince Camuto blazer with any high-waisted pants for extra confidence — originally $139, now $70 at Nordstrom!

20. We adore cropped faux-leather moto jackets, and this blazer version of the look from Topshop makes the edgy style feel more refined — $91 at Nordstrom!

21. The boss vibes exuded from this Navneet cropped blazer are truly through the roof — $25 at Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!