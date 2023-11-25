Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Life can get pretty hectic, and one way many people choose to charge themselves up to deal with the daily grind is caffeine. Whether you prefer popular nationalized brands or the smell and brew of your own doing at home, coffee helps your body and mind stay energized! With Black Friday deals underway, now is the ideal time to keep your eyes peeled for home appliances, clothing and more products! Speaking of coffee and machines which make brewing the drink easier, the Philips’ 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is 45% off right now during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Philips’ 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is a one-stop shop when it comes to caffeinated beverages. The system can brew up to five different coffee variations — americano, latte macchiato, espresso, cappuccino and plain ol’ coffee — in a jiff, and it has powerful ceramic grinders which will last for at least 20,000 cups of joe. It comes with an intuitive touch display, allowing you to specify coffee strength for the perfect kick to start your day. For those who prefer to taste the distinct flavors of the coffee, the machine comes with an aroma extraction system, which helps to amplify flavoring.

Cleaning up this espresso machine is equally as easy as making a cup of coffee with it, thanks to the AquaClean filters — these filters help to prevent limescale buildup. Just by changing the filter during times of cleaning, it can last for up to 5,000 cups of coffee.

With over 3,000 happy Amazon reviewers, this espresso machine’s price seems justified — seriously! This machine has the capability to make froth for coffee drinks with the help of its frothing technology inside.

Get the PHILIPS 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for just $549 (was $1,000) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

One Amazon reviewer claimed, “Just press it and get a professional-quality cup of coffee in just one minute. And the most important thing is that it is very easy to clean. I love it so much!” Another savvy customer chimed in, “This coffee maker is such a delight,” they said.”It was super easy to put together. The assembly of the accessory pieces were just as easy. We like that the frothier is extremely easy to clean and assemble back together. The maintenance is just as easy! We enjoy that we don’t have to change the coffee grounds after each coffee we make. Overall, we like it a lot! Best purchase!”

Lastly, yet satisfied shopper stated, “No more spending money at coffee shops, no more adding single serve plastic coffee pods to landfills. It is so nice to have fresh ground coffee, any specialty coffee (my favorite is cappuccino) and coffee grounds for my garden on top of that! I really like the milk steaming receptacle, so easy to use and clean. I know it was pricey but it works great and will pay for itself soon.”

A good cup of coffee is something that most of Us take for granted, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Grab this automatic espresso machine for an option to shake up your routine!

Want a new espresso maker to make mornings easier, but not feeling this pick? Read below to see some of our favorite finds!

