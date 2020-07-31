This Figure-Hugging Dress Takes Fringe to New Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a little (or a lot of) fringe here and there? It’s fun, it’s eye-catching and it’s always in style. Whether it’s on our moccasins, hanging off our favorite hobo bag or accenting the hem of a dress, it’s a detail we’ll forever adore.

The latest fringe sensation to catch our eye? This dress from Amazon. It’s not expensive, it’s not too fancy and it’s flattering as flattering can be. It came as just the right time of the year too. This is a hot weather essential that will have you looking ready for some summer fun 24/7!

Get the pinziko Summer Sleeveless Beach Dress starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is breathable, soft and comfy with a good amount of stretch to it. It’s somewhat fitted, but it’s not going to be tight like a bodycon. The fabric will simply drape down your body, accenting all of your favorite assets. It’s also sleeveless and has a scoop neckline, with a racerback silhouette on the other side!

The main accent of this dress, however, is obviously the knotted fringe detail down at the hem. While the main section of this dress hits around mid-thigh, the fringe tassels reach down toward the top of the knee, though they’re just a little asymmetrical to give them that much more movement!

This piece is currently available in 10 solid colors: black, blue, white, green, grey, khaki, navy, red, violet and yellow. All are excellent for the season, and we know you’ll be grabbing one to wear as a cover-up next time you hit the beach, lake or pool. That’s not the only way you can wear it though!

This piece can be easily elevated to fit a variety of situations and occasions. If you swap out your beach flip flops for a pair of heeled sandals or cork wedges, you’ll instantly take your look up a notch, and every piece of jewelry you add after that will only further elevate the look, making it suitable for even date night. Going out with friends? Try adding a sheer kimono cardigan on top and grabbing a pair of low-top sneakers or slip-ons. Super sunny out? Grab a straw hat to really earn your spot in the summer fashion hall of fame!

