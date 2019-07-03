This Flattering Pleated Top Is Half Off and Comes in So Many Colors





What are you looking for in a perfect top? A flattering fit? Unquestionable versatility? A soft, comfortable fabric? Breathability? The ability to make a fashion statement? All of the above would be ideal, right? Of course! Such a flawless piece may not be easy to find . . . or is it? If you’re reading this, it just got a whole lot easier, because we found it!

The Style & Co Pleated Cuffed-Sleeve Top has everything we’re looking for in a summer wardrobe staple, and it earns major bonus points, because it’s currently available in 13 colors! The good news doesn’t end there, because for a limited time, this top is half off! Go, go, go!

See it: Get the Style & Co Pleated Cuffed-Sleeve Top (originally $50) for just $25 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends July 16, 2019.

This shirt has nearly 100 reviews so far, and shoppers are obsessed. They’re saying it’s a “new version of a wardrobe staple” and is “just right for the nice, warm weather.” They’re calling it “so comfortable,” loving the feel of the “very luxurious” material, and of course, are thrilled by how “flattering” it is without clinging to their body! Hence why so many shoppers are buying multiple colors.

This top has a relaxed and generous fit, made of a lightweight yet durable material that no one will be able to see through. It has a pointed collar and a modest V-neckline, which leads to the button-front placket. On either side of the buttons are patch pockets on the chest. Just below those patch pockets we’ll find pleats, which flatter our figure and add a totally stylish accent!

This top has short, cuffed sleeves. These sleeves will actually stay cuffed, unlike when we try to cuff our T-shirts or other blouses and end up looking lopsided when one surreptitiously unfolds. They’re super cute and on the shorter side, keeping us cool even in the hot summer heat!

This pleated top has a high-low hem, the front of which hits at the hips. The back hits just below the hips, meaning we can easily achieve a chic half-tuck look, or even a full tuck! Feel free to also let it hang freely too for a casual-cool effect!

Let’s talk about this color selection, because it’s awe-inducing. There are so many fun colors for summer, as well as a few year-round essentials. We’re super into the Sweet Mint green, the Lavender Sprig purple, the Ice Wash blue and the Real Red for fun pops. There are also options like Bright White, Crushed Petal, a pale pink, Sun Wash, a chambray blue and Timeless Navy if we have bolder bottoms or just want to keep our entire outfit on the subtler side!

The sale on this Style & Co top has come just in time for us, as summer is finally getting into full swing. We can wear it with denim or linen shorts, or tuck it into a cotton skirt for a variety of looks. Even as we get into winter and fall, this top is great for layering, as it would look great with a cardigan, jeans, slacks or even tucked into culottes!

How will you wear this top? Think about it, but not too hard, because this sale won’t last forever!

