These Organic Protein Bars Make Plant-Based Snacking Deliciously Easy

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Sometimes we feel like we need to put on blinders at the grocery store. So many overly-processed, anti-nutritious snacks flood aisle after aisle, and all we want is to pick up something healthy. Sugary, artificial candies and cookies might be tasty, but the pros stop there. We want our food to have us feeling healthy, grounded and energized!

The issue, of course, is that healthy snacks and protein bars are often wildly unappealing, to say the least. Sometimes they’re flavorless and other times they taste like pure chemicals. They’re never as filling as we want them to be, and they can often require too much prep work. Sometimes the ingredient lists are honestly even worse than the foods we find down the candy aisle! That’s why we were so refreshed to find plnt® at The Vitamin Shoppe®. Finally, an earth-friendly brand that not only understands our goals, but makes achieving them easy — and tasty!

Get the plnt Organic Protein Bar (12-Pack) for just $27 at The Vitamin Shoppe! And save 10% when you sign up for Auto Delivery!

These plnt bars are made from real food ingredients — all of which are 100% plant-based. All of the plnt brand bars are also USDA Certified Organic & Non-GMO Project Verified. They’re also free of dairy, soy and gluten, with no artificial colors or flavors. What they do have, however, is 15g of protein per bar and at least 9g of fiber!

If you’re looking for healthier snacking options, plnt bars are going to change everything. Pursue your wellness goals while respecting the well-being of the planet…and enjoy a tasty treat while you’re at it. These bars come in two mouth-watering flavors, Peanut Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Raisin, and we were thrilled to learn that a Banana Nut flavor is on the way as well!

Get the plnt Organic Protein Bar (12-Pack) for just $27 at The Vitamin Shoppe! And save 10% when you sign up for Auto Delivery!

Reviewers are loving these protein bars so far, describing them as both “dynamite” and “delicious.” One shopper even noted that they’re so filing that they’re “like a meal” — though much easier to take and eat on the go. Busy day? Make sure to grab one of these bars from your 12-pack box so you have the energy to get through it. We’re talking about that powerful kind of energy too, not the caffeinated kind that leaves you crashing a few hours later.

These bars are the perfect introduction to plnt, but make sure to check out more from the brand if you’re into herbs, supplements, vitamins, multis, whole foods and, the brand’s newest innovation, CBD products. Finding these types of pure, potent products isn’t always easy, but in this case, it really is. Plus, you get to order it right from home. No blinders necessary!

Get the plnt Organic Protein Bar (12-Pack) for just $27! And save 10% when you sign up for Auto Delivery!

Looking for more? Shop more earth-friendly finds from plnt here and check out more healthy snacks available at The Vitamin Shoppe here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!