This Allergy and Sinus Treatment Was Reportedly Used by NASA Astronauts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sinus congestion and allergy issues are incredibly common, and while they’re often not the most serious ailments, they can be the most annoying. When you’re stuffed up, it may feel like you’re not able to get anything done — so naturally, you want the quickest, most effective relief possible. Dozens of nasal sprays and other at-home methods are out there, but we haven’t heard of one quite like the option we have lined up for you!

If you’ve tried every type of allergy medication or sinus treatment and haven’t found the relief that gets you back to 100%, the Ponaris Nasal Emollient may be what you’ve been missing in your medicine cabinet. Shoppers swear that it works like “magic,” and it’s even been used by NASA astronauts in space!

Get the Ponaris Nasal Emollient for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to the brand, this treatment was once a mainstay in NASA’s medical space kits before they sent astronauts into space for long journeys. Impressive, no? This is basically a blend of different natural oils plus iodine, which team up to help clear your nasal passageways so you can breathe better. There isn’t a specific method to using the product, but basically, you want to take a drop or two and apply it on the inside of your nose. One shopper said they used a Q-tip, while another simply utilized their pinky finger to implant the product on the inside of their nose. It’s beyond easy!

Get the Ponaris Nasal Emollient for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say this elixir is “much better than regular nasal spray,” and claim they noticed an “immediate improvement” after introducing this to their daily routines. It’s also surprisingly affordable, which is just an extra bonus that piques our interest further. This may not be peak allergy season, but a sinus infection can happen at any time. If you want a product that may be able to bring you back to your normal self, check out this NASA-approved spray!

See it: Get the Ponaris Nasal Emollient for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Ponaris and shop all of the health and household products available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!