



We love basics! After all, who doesn’t? Whether we’re sliding into a pair of jeans that fit just right or slipping into our favorite pair of booties, basic items of clothing are an everyday essential. They’re error-proof, match with everything and can be reworked a dozen different ways.

But there are only so many times we can repeat something until we become bored. That’s when it’s time to mix things up a bit. If anyone is feeling a bit bored with their separates, we have a top that will make everyone feel inspired. Let’s upgrade all of those basic T-shirts with this trendy top which will have us feeling excited to get dressed once again.

See it: Grab the Free People Right On Time Tiered Tie-Back Sleeveless Tunic (originally $68) now with prices starting at $34, available at Macy’s!

The Free People Right On Time Tiered Tie-Back Sleeveless Tunic is our top pick that will replace any tired T-shirt. Just look at the simple silhouette. We’re major fans of how it’s loose without being too baggy. We also love that the top portion is more form-fitting for the perfect balance. This shirt is ultra-flattering for everyone!

We also love that this comes in three shades, all of which are on sale right now. Each and every single one of them is sensational. The bright raspberry hue is a bright, vibrant fuschia that’s stunning. There’s also basic black, which is fast selling out in select sizes. Lastly, there’s the summertime favorite, white.

It doesn’t matter which shade anyone selects, they’re all amazing. From jeans to leather leggings and even cutoff shorts, this top can easily pair with anything in our closet seamlessly. Plus, the waist-length is great for layering in the colder months. It will be the perfect piece to layer with any cardigan or sweater all year long.

What’s the true magic of this texturized tunic? It gives off a laid-back, boho-chic vibe that we’re loving. It’s effortless and elegant all wrapped up in one piece. The sleeveless silhouette is ideal to look hot while staying cool in the warmer seasons. Plus, the tie-hole detailing on the back and the ruffle tiers on the bottom make this shirt even more amazing. It’s fun and ultra-feminine.

This top is very much like a grown-up tunic version of baby dolls tops that were popular in the ’90s. Since that decade is so popular again, think of this piece like a fashion-forward and fresh update. We suggest pairing with platform sneakers, a pair of denim cutoffs and crossbody bag for a ’90s-inspired look that will be so on-trend.

We’re not the only ones championing this trendy tunic because so many reviewers are, too! Across the board, so many shoppers loved how comfortable and chic this top was. One reviewer said the shirt was beautiful and vibrant while another reviewer said they loved how much wear they got out of it! See, we told you, it’s just as versatile and wearable as any plain T-shirt that’s hanging in our closet already, which makes this shirt the anything-but-basic upgrade our closet needs immediately!

