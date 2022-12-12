15 of the Best Postpartum Holiday Fashion Finds You’ll Be Excited to Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you just welcomed a newborn — congratulations! We could go on and on about the magic of babies, but we want to keep it real for a second about all of the other stuff that comes with being postpartum. The discomfort, the uncertainty in your own body, the lost confidence you might have in your wardrobe. With the holidays coming up, we’re sure you want to feel good, mentally and physically, in your clothes while everyone takes photos of you with your new bundle of joy.

That’s why we’ve picked out 15 perfect pieces for your postpartum holiday outfits — from pieces specifically made to support you and help you recover, to nursing-friendly finds, to flowy tops and dresses you’d wear even if you’d never been pregnant. Shop below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to seriously boost your mood, confidence, comfort and style, Hatch is a must-shop site. This Softest Rib Nursing Dress is perfect, from its flowy empire waistline to its snap front placket. Treat yourself!

2. We Also Love: This Smallshow fleece top looks like a cool multi-layer top — and it is — but it has a great design for nursing!

3. We Can’t Forget: The burgundy color of this Ouges nursing dress is stunning for the holidays. And we love the button accents!

4. Soft as Snow: Luxe fabric, loose fit, wide V-neck for easy nursing — this cozy-chic Hatch Cashmere Visitor Dress will be a go-to even after the holidays are over!

5. Jumping for Joy: Prefer a jumpsuit? The olive version of this Kindred Bravely Around the Clock Jumpsuit is our pick! It has a stretchy waist with a removable belt, plus a nursing-friendly neckline!

6. Pretty in Plaid: This Veranee red plaid tunic will be perfect with your favorite supportive pair of leggings and booties!

7. Go With the Flow: A long, tiered maxi dress like this YESNO dress will have you feeling beautiful and ultra-comfy. Wear over a long-sleeve top if it’s super cold out!

8. Comfiest Overalls Ever: These soft-washed fleece Old Navy maternity overalls will be excellent for postpartum life too. We love how the shoulder straps are adjustable!

9. A California Christmas: Celebrating in a warmer climate? This Defal tiered tank top is an excellent choice!

10. Lovely Loungewear: Who doesn’t love loungewear that’s stylish enough to wear to holiday parties? Check out this Hatch The Early Days Nursing Sweatshirt!

11. Going Casual: Want to feel cute in a pair of jeans for a more casual get-together? These stretchy, pull-on Ingrid & Isabel skinny jeans from Nordstrom are must-buys!

12. Flower Power: This fluid floral Smallshow top can be instantly converted into a nursing poncho/cover!

13. Designer Vibes: A number one new release on Amazon, this luxurious-looking Joymom nursing top looks much more expensive than it is!

14. Wrap It Up: One of our favorite parts about this Kindred Bravely Organic Cotton Skin to Skin Wrap Top? It’s adjustable, so you can keep wearing it even as your body goes through those fourth trimester changes!

15. Last but Not Least: How about some chic leggings? These supportive Hofish faux-leather leggings are great for during or after pregnancy!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

