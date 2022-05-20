This Blouse Is the Work-to-Play Essential You’ve Been Waiting For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you have any pieces in your closet that you absolutely love, but at the same time, you resent them a little because they don’t have any versatility? Maybe you have a fancy dress you can only wear to weddings, a comfy tee that’s not office-appropriate or trousers that only look good with one shirt. It stinks!

Unfortunately, when it comes to pieces you actually can wear for a multitude of occasions, they’re often nothing special. They’re a little basic, a little boring, a whole lot of forgettable. We’re on a mission to change that. We think — no, we know there are pieces out there that can be both versatile and statement-making at the same time. This blouse is a clear example — and available to buy now!

Get the Pretifeel V-Neck Long-Sleeved Printed Blouse for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This blouse is made of a silky poly-cotton blend, so it’s light, smooth and breathable. It has a band collar with a notched V-neckline that doesn’t dip too low, and an overall roomy fit that’s long enough to tuck but remains totally chic when left untucked too. You’ll also notice that this top has long lantern sleeves with elasticized cuffs. Always an exciting detail for Us to see!

This top also captured our attention with its unique pattern. It’s almost like disconnected stripes — reminiscent of falling rain, in a way. It’s classy and minimal yet still invokes a fun nature, not taking life so, so seriously. This print is black on the white version of this tee, but it switches to white to better contrast the other three available colors: black, bright sky blue and carnation pink!

This top can easily shift into business mode when paired with some sleek slacks and a pair of loafers or mules. Leave your hair down or put it in a bun. And when the weekend finally comes? Trade those slacks for some jeans — or even a faux-leather mini skirt!

Grab heels, sneakers, sandals or whatever else. You could even rock this blouse loose over a pair of leggings with fuzzy slides. So many more cool outfits are in your future with this piece!

