The Lace on This Hoodie Will Have You Standing Out in a Sea of Sweats

Have you ever tried to think of what new fashion trends could emerge in the future? It can be difficult to think of something you haven’t seen before. Often, any ideas end up being too ridiculous. Sleeves made out of Slinkys? Trash bag dresses? This is just turning into an ABC party.

When you do notice a new trend for the first time though, sometimes it just feels right. You think, “How have I never worn something like this before?” and more importantly, “How soon can I start wearing it?” When it comes to this sweatshirt, it’s on Amazon Prime, so you could be wearing it in just a few days’ time!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Lace V-Neck Solid Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

We knew that lace loungewear was a thing, but not this kind of lace loungewear. This is the coziest kind we never even imagined was real. If someone just told us about a sweatshirt that had lace elements, we might wonder how that could ever possibly work without being tacky, but with this hoodie, its stylishness is undeniable!

To get into the details, this hoodie has a split V-neckline to elongate the neck, and there’s a dainty white lace trim peeking out ever so slightly. It makes a huge statement without overdoing it in the slightest. To say we’re obsessed is understating it. While this is the star accent, there’s more to love about this pullover hoodie too!

This sweatshirt has a relaxed fit, but it’s not a baggy kind of hoodie. It’s more lightweight and drapey so you can wear it as an actual top rather than as a layer over your top if you want. It has a drawstring hood, long sleeves — oh, and five color options! You can choose from an army green, a turquoise, a black, a navy and a light grey.

You can most definitely wear this sweatshirt casually with joggers, jeans or leggings, letting the lace elevate your look, but you can also use that lace to your advantage if you want to dress up a little. Put this hoodie on with a mini skirt and a pair of heeled booties, for example. Bam! Chic, cozy and ready for compliments!

