This Turtleneck Adds a Little Bit of Spice to the Classic Sweater Style

Who’s pumped for sweater weather? It’s a rhetorical question, of course. We all love cozying up in warm, soft knits, sipping on pumpkin-flavored lattes and scoping out the newly undead Spirit Halloween in our town. It’s not just about the comfy feeling though. Turtlenecks are always major outfit upgrades. That little bit of extra fabric at the neckline can have a huge effect!

We definitely love having some chunky, oversized sweaters at the ready in our closet, especially for lazy days, but when it comes time to head out into the real world, something more fitted is often the way to go. Maybe even something that shows off our shape! For this fall and winter, this turtleneck is exactly the type of piece we need!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Turtleneck Knit Sweater (originally $41) now starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a slim fit rather than a roomy one, made with a warm but breathable viscose blend and ribbed throughout. This slim fit means it’s easy to tuck into jeans, skirts or whatever else. More styling possibilities — and more opportunities to dress it up!

The main thing that makes this turtleneck stand out, however, is the overlay of fabric at the décolletage. It has a slight curve, creating a contouring effect at the top of the chest. This twist to the otherwise classic style adds a little bit of spice to your look, even while totally covering you up. It also leans into the popular corset/bustier trend, but in a totally different way!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Turtleneck Knit Sweater (originally $41) now starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another plus is that this sweater comes in 15 colors. Try a white, black or grey, or add some color to your cold-weather closet with a green, pink or purple. Every color is beautiful, so we definitely recommend checking them all out on the Amazon page!

We know we want to wear this sweater so many ways: with high-rise jeans and lug-sole booties, with a pleated midi skirt and block heels, under a flowy jumpsuit with platform sneakers or with cropped slacks and loafers. What will your first outfit be?

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Turtleneck Knit Sweater (originally $41) now starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

