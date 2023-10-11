Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Can you believe it? After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be coming to a close tonight. It’s safe to say our streamlined shopping strategy was a success, as we’ve combed the virtual shelves for essential items (from skincare to stocking stuffers) and delighted in deep discounts throughout the process. That said, we can’t help but feel our carts could use a little more excitement. Enter Amazon’s most recognizable influencers!

According to this array of famous faces, the following products deserve a coveted spot in your Prime Day haul. Read on for the scoop and to shop from their personalized Amazon storefronts. Oh, and don’t forget to act fast, as the time to score these steals is dwindling by the second!

Whitney Port

The City alum — and current Us Weekly cover star — is known for her fashion sense and stellar skin. It’s no surprise her Amazon page is filled with fabulous finds, from Kendall Jenner‘s teeth whitening pen to an ultra-chic cardigan that looks so much more expensive than it is.

Whitney’s top picks:

Shop more from Whitney’s Amazon store here!

Jana Kramer

The former One Tree Hill star — who’s expecting a baby boy with fiancé Allan Russell — has packed her Amazon picks with helpful hacks for mamas-to-be. Think a popular oil designed to reduce stretch marks, a car seat and a robot vacuum to keep the house clean!

Jana’s top picks:

Shop more from Jana’s Amazon store here!

Tayshia Adams

As one of our favorite Bachelor Nation staples, many of Us have come to rely on Tayshia for outfit advice. After all, her Instagram account is a goldmine of style inspo — and her Amazon page is equally epic, featuring classic crewnecks, an unbelievably comfy pair of sweater pants and her go-to face wash.

Tayshia’s top picks:

Shop more from Tayshia’s Amazon store here!

Kris Jenner

Now, does Kris Jenner even need an introduction? The momager and business mogul has a well-documented taste for luxury, so it should come as no surprise that her Amazon page has nothing but the cream of the crop. Exhibit A: the world’s most famous massage gun, a sleek espresso machine and the cutest toaster ever. Bring a touch of Hidden Hills to your home with these Jenner-approved deals!

Kris’ Top Picks:

Shop more from Kris’ Amazon store here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? Check out more of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals below:

