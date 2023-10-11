Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Can you believe it? After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be coming to a close tonight. It’s safe to say our streamlined shopping strategy was a success, as we’ve combed the virtual shelves for essential items (from skincare to stocking stuffers) and delighted in deep discounts throughout the process. That said, we can’t help but feel our carts could use a little more excitement. Enter Amazon’s most recognizable influencers!
According to this array of famous faces, the following products deserve a coveted spot in your Prime Day haul. Read on for the scoop and to shop from their personalized Amazon storefronts. Oh, and don’t forget to act fast, as the time to score these steals is dwindling by the second!
Whitney Port
The City alum — and current Us Weekly cover star — is known for her fashion sense and stellar skin. It’s no surprise her Amazon page is filled with fabulous finds, from Kendall Jenner‘s teeth whitening pen to an ultra-chic cardigan that looks so much more expensive than it is.
Whitney’s top picks:
- MOON Teeth Whitening Pen — was $20, now $13
- LILLUSORY Women’s Cardigan Sweater — was $45, now $36
- Aelfric Eden Men’s Varsity Jacket — was $80, now $64
- Meixitoy 120 LED Phone Light — was $40, now $30
- Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam — was $36, now $27
Shop more from Whitney’s Amazon store here!
Jana Kramer
The former One Tree Hill star — who’s expecting a baby boy with fiancé Allan Russell — has packed her Amazon picks with helpful hacks for mamas-to-be. Think a popular oil designed to reduce stretch marks, a car seat and a robot vacuum to keep the house clean!
Jana’s top picks:
- Graco Slimfit 3 in 1 Car Seat — was $220, now $158
- Bio-Oil Skincare Set — was $32, now $27
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum — was $400, now $250
- AUTOMET Puffer Vest — was $60, now $28
- Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers — was $53, now $34
Shop more from Jana’s Amazon store here!
Tayshia Adams
As one of our favorite Bachelor Nation staples, many of Us have come to rely on Tayshia for outfit advice. After all, her Instagram account is a goldmine of style inspo — and her Amazon page is equally epic, featuring classic crewnecks, an unbelievably comfy pair of sweater pants and her go-to face wash.
Tayshia’s top picks:
- The Drop Women’s Alice Crewneck — was $45, now $31
- The Drop Women’s Bernadette Pull-On Sweater Pants — was $45, now $31
- Cetaphil Face Wash — was $17, now $11
- ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase — was $24, now $19
- Pure Enrichment® PureRadiance™ Luxury Heating Pad — was $40, now $32
Shop more from Tayshia’s Amazon store here!
Kris Jenner
Now, does Kris Jenner even need an introduction? The momager and business mogul has a well-documented taste for luxury, so it should come as no surprise that her Amazon page has nothing but the cream of the crop. Exhibit A: the world’s most famous massage gun, a sleek espresso machine and the cutest toaster ever. Bring a touch of Hidden Hills to your home with these Jenner-approved deals!
Kris’ Top Picks:
- Mueller Retro Toaster — was $50, now $28
- Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine — was $1,000, now $800
- TheraGun Mini Massage Gun — was $199, now $159
- BEAUTURAL Foldable Steamer for Clothes — was $35, now $24
- RUGGABLE x Jonathan Adler Runner Rug — was $219, now $175
Shop more from Kris’ Amazon store here!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping quite yet? Check out more of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!