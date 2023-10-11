Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stocking stuffers are always a fun gift, an extra little treat for those on your list when the big buys are unwrapped to keep the festive spirit flowing. They’re ideal for adding to larger gifts, or for showing your giftees how well you know them. There are so many options to choose from — and, if you’re trying to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, Amazon Prime Day has revealed some great savings on the best stocking stuffers around!

We’re talking accessories, skincare, electronics and more — all marked down for some stellar discounts. We collected some of our very favorite stocking stuffer deals right here, so you can see if any will be the perfect match for someone special on your list. Keep on scrolling for our collection of faves!

Best Skincare & Beauty Stocking Stuffers

Beauty essentials are so easy to stick into a stocking, and they’re often items that people don’t think of getting for themselves. There are some major bestsellers on sale for Prime Day — including the viral favorite C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil from Sunday Riley, marked down to $56 from $80!

Here are a few other beauty faves on sale now:

Best Accessories & Fashion Stocking Stuffers

A little sparkle is always a welcome and thoughtful stocking stuffer. This Dearmay Gold Bracelet set ($14 now, originally $20) will go with just about any outfit and is made with real 14K gold!

Add on any of these items for more accessory fun:

Best Electronics Stocking Stuffers

Small electronics are always a great bet for gifting. We love the Skullcandy Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds for anyone needing to upgrade their audial entertainment; they’re $28 now, down from $40.

Check out our other electronics picks below:

Best Self-Care Stocking Stuffers

Giving the gift of self-care is always a great idea, especially for the person in your life who is always taking care of others. Start with the Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha to help kick off their self-care routine ($10 now with the on-page coupon, down from $17) and add any of these faves to keep the goodness going:

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite picks below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hours Left! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Buy Before It's Over Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Day two! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been a blast, and we still have time to pick up everything we may have missed yesterday. There are also deals available today and today only! Of course, we’re not letting […]

Related: I'm a Shopping Expert — These Are My Favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back! The fall iteration of the mega-shopping event — officially titled Prime Big Deal Days — is finally here, and it’s a shopper’s paradise! As a shopping expert who’s been covering Prime Day […]

Related: The Best Better-Than-Black Friday Gifting Deals in Amazon Prime Day 2023 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Amazon Prime Day is officially back in action! Prime Big Deal Days will last from October 10-11, and deals are so good — many are even better than Black Friday prices! It’s the perfect time to start your […]