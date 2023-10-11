Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Stocking stuffers are always a fun gift, an extra little treat for those on your list when the big buys are unwrapped to keep the festive spirit flowing. They’re ideal for adding to larger gifts, or for showing your giftees how well you know them. There are so many options to choose from — and, if you’re trying to get a head start on your holiday shopping list, Amazon Prime Day has revealed some great savings on the best stocking stuffers around!
We’re talking accessories, skincare, electronics and more — all marked down for some stellar discounts. We collected some of our very favorite stocking stuffer deals right here, so you can see if any will be the perfect match for someone special on your list. Keep on scrolling for our collection of faves!
Best Skincare & Beauty Stocking Stuffers
Beauty essentials are so easy to stick into a stocking, and they’re often items that people don’t think of getting for themselves. There are some major bestsellers on sale for Prime Day — including the viral favorite C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil from Sunday Riley, marked down to $56 from $80!
Here are a few other beauty faves on sale now:
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray — was $7, now just $5!
- Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Balm, 8 Count — was $11, now just $8!
- Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint — was $11, now just $7!
- Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women — was $52, now just $36!
Best Accessories & Fashion Stocking Stuffers
A little sparkle is always a welcome and thoughtful stocking stuffer. This Dearmay Gold Bracelet set ($14 now, originally $20) will go with just about any outfit and is made with real 14K gold!
Add on any of these items for more accessory fun:
- Sojos Trendy Round Sunglasses — was $27, now just $13!
- Furtalk Beanie Hat — was $26, now just $12!
- Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace — was $15, now just $12!
Best Electronics Stocking Stuffers
Small electronics are always a great bet for gifting. We love the Skullcandy Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds for anyone needing to upgrade their audial entertainment; they’re $28 now, down from $40.
Check out our other electronics picks below:
- Charmast Portable Charger — was $25, now just $14!
- Heysong Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker — was $24, now just $19!
- Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones — was $40, now just $18!
Best Self-Care Stocking Stuffers
Giving the gift of self-care is always a great idea, especially for the person in your life who is always taking care of others. Start with the Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha to help kick off their self-care routine ($10 now with the on-page coupon, down from $17) and add any of these faves to keep the goodness going:
- Bedsure King Size Satin Pillowcase Set of 2 — was $11, now just $8!
- Epielle Character Sheet Masks, 6 Count — was $14, now just $11!
- Blriet Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, 8 Pack — was $10, now just $6!
- Znöcuetöd Cold Face Eye Mask — was $19, now just $9!
