Anything But Basic: This No. 1 Bestselling Tee Is a Must-Own

Let’s talk about clothing basics. While basics may seem…well, basic, they can actually be quite complicated. Yes, the point is that they’re solid, “simple” pieces, but somehow they’re often so wrong. A great basic needs to be made out of a comfortable, non-clingy fabric. It needs to have a comfortable fit and not be totally see-through. It should be designed to flatter — you should be wearing it, it should not be wearing you.

It’s not always easy to spot a fabulous basic in a sea of solid tees, but we went searching and are more than confident in this number one bestseller on Amazon. Even from first glance, it stands out — all while maintaining its uncomplicated versatility. It’s straightforward yet sassy, and we just adore it!

Get the PrinStory Ruffle Short Sleeve Tunic Tee for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a solid tee, but you’ll notice a difference right away when you put it on. The fabric is very lightweight with some lovely stretch, and it’s anti-static! It shouldn’t wrinkle too easily either, according to shoppers. This top also has a just-roomy-enough fit, lightly skimming the body while still keeping things roomy!

This tee also has a crew neckline and a slightly long, curved hem for easy tucking. But of course, at first glance, the thing that stood out to Us was the sleeves. These short flutter sleeves add just a little ruffle to the piece while creating a huge impact. So much more fun than a traditional tee — but not any less wearable!

One more thing we believe all basics should have is a nice selection of colors. At least five or so. This PrinStory tee goes above and beyond though, offering nearly 40 different colors and patterns! You’ll find plenty of solid shades, but if you do want something with a print, you have florals, tie-dyes, leopard spots, polka dots, camos and more to choose from!

This tee will be perfect with jeans, denim shorts, mini skirts, wide leg culottes and more. Because of the flutter sleeves, you could even dress it up more than you would be able to with a traditional tee. It’s truly a basic that’s anything but!

