Spring and summer are all about loose, cool items that allow a crisp breeze through to keep you comfy. Whether it’s a delicate top or fun sandals, you should start figuring out what’s new for spring now. For those who like to float into spring effortlessly, we have something you’ll constantly reach for during spring and summer. We found a cute pair of wide-leg palazzo pants — and they’re only $26 at Amazon!

The PURPEARL Linen High Waisted Wide Leg Palazzo Pants are perfect for spring because they’re casual yet dressy enough for any event. These pants feature a 70% rayon and 30% linen composition for a breathable and sturdy option with a bit of give. Also, the pants stop right at the ankles, and they have an elastic waist for added comfort. Thus, these pants are great for running the streets or sleeping in.

Get the PURPEARL Linen High Waisted Wide Leg Palazzo Pants for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these linen pants, you could wear them with a cute strapless top and heels for a fun ensemble that allows you to elevate these simple pants. Or, you could rock these with sandals and a flouncy top for an outfit that juxtaposes a laid-back essence with soft elements. Further, these pants come in 17 colors and have a S to XXL size range.

In regards to these flowy, voluminous pants, one happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I loved how comfortable these pants were! You can totally dress it up or down, and the quality is amazing! I need these in more colors!”

Another reviewer said, “I am absolutely obsessed! I love these pants. They’re so easy to dress up or down. I got a size small, and I’m 5”4, 145lbs. I highly recommend these if you’re looking for an amazing pair of linen pants.”

The warmer months are brewing, and it’s time for you to find all your airy essentials. You should add these linen pants to your cart because they’ll give you a streamlined look for spring.

