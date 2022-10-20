This Cardigan Sweater May Be the Only Knit You Need for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever since the “coastal grandma” trend took over TikTok last year, we’ve been fully invested in the world of retro, comfy aesthetics. Case in point: Knits galore! Vintage-style pieces are all the rage, and we want to get in on the action.

With that in mind, we’re in the market for chic sweaters that embody a throwback energy but don’t feel dated — which is exactly what this QUALFORT cardigan offers! It exudes everything we love about vintage knitwear, but adds a surprisingly modern twist.

Get the QUALFORT Women’s Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here’s the thing: You can actually wear this sweater over any outfit. Whenever you want to rock a light layer, this is the knit to reach for. Even if you’re just cuddling up on the couch, this garment packs a punch — and it can easily be dressed up for a night on the town. It may not be suitable to wear underneath a coat (unless it’s a particularly large puffer), but its versatility is still impressive.

The sweater is technically a cardigan, as it has buttons that close at the front. It channels somewhat of a classic collegiate vibe (think New England in the fall), but brings a fresh perspective thanks to the variety of colors it’s available in. Call Us traditional, but the brown tones particularly stand out. Along with the overall fit, this sweater delivers coziness and warmth that can’t be replicated!

As mentioned, there will always be a place for this sweater — and it will shine on top of every ensemble, be it casual or dressy. When it comes to buzzy items, it’s immediately clear that this is far above average. It’s comfortable, fashion-forward and flexible. What more could you want for autumn? There’s a reason why ecstatic reviewers proclaim they will be back for more and dub it their “favorite cardigan ever.” The people have spoken!

