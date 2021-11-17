This ’90s Dress Is Made for Your Holiday Festivities

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you haven’t been on social media lately, we’re here to tell you that ’90s style is all the rage. The decade’s biggest trends fall into a few different categories. You have the grunge staples and classically preppy vibes, but our favorite ’90s pieces are the funkier ones that make more of a statement!

Of course, not every situation allows for some of the era’s more out-there items. Holiday parties, for example, are events that usually require an elegant aesthetic — but luckily, you can still channel that retro energy! If you adore the ’90s and want the perfect holiday party dress, this velvet mini from R.Vivimos was made for you.

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Long Sleeve Velvet Ruched Button Down Mini Dress for $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

This collared shirt dress has buttons that run from the neckline all the way down to the hem. It’s made from a silky, shiny velvet material that’s absolutely ideal for the holiday period. It’s a time that’s filled with sparkle, so what better way to evoke the season than by rocking a velvet frock?

What gives this velvet dress its quintessential ’90s feel is the ruching detail on the center of the garment. Not only is it totally trendy, it creates such a flattering fit! The way the ruching lays on the body can help flatten out the tummy area, which is always a welcome perk — especially during this time of year. Hello, guilt-free indulging!

You can currently pick up this dress in a variety of fabulous hues, and there are a few that are particularly suitable for holiday photos. Green and mauve are obvious choices, but you can also go with the classic black or light brown shades if you want more versatility. For a full ’90s ensemble, team this dress with chunky platform boots or minimalist kitten heels. Now let’s get ready to celebrate the holidays in style!

