This Faux-Leather Purse Looks Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is

Once in a while we like to treat ourselves to buying something from a major designer, and usually our favorite item to pick up is a fab handbag! But a designer purse isn’t one that you want to wear every day. You have to treasure it and take care of it so that it’ll last you for years.

As for your daily purse, what we shop for is something that’s affordable. But a cheaper bag doesn’t mean that it has to look cheap at all. In fact, faux leather has truly come a long way. Sometimes we can’t even tell the difference! The perfect example of a fantastic faux leather bag is this one from Realer.

This classic convertible shoulder bag has such a timeless look to it. It’s made from super high-quality materials, and no one will guess that you got it for just $40! It’s a great medium-sized purse that can carry everything that you need. It can fit your iPad or tablet, a small umbrella, your wallet, keys and everything else you can think of!

This purse also has tons of compartments and pockets that keep all of your items organized. It’s a compact purse that isn’t bulky, which we always love. And you can wear it in two different ways! There’s a shorter shoulder strap or a longer one of you want to wear it across your body.

So many Amazon shoppers have picked up this purse, and it’s received loads of rave reviews. They love all of the zipper details and its functional design. It comes in a ton of different colors that are all perfect for year-round wear! This is one of the best, inexpensive purses that we’ve come across, and it’s definitely on track to becoming our new everyday bag!

