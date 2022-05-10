This Supplement Reportedly Helps Shoppers ‘Reduce Belly Fat’ and Stress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Getting in shape is a marathon — not a sprint. Maybe you just want to feel healthier or stronger, or perhaps you want to drop some excess weight ahead of swimsuit season. In any case, setting your sights on feeling more confident is never a bad thing — as long as you’re doing it for yourself!

If you’re looking to tone up, trust Us — we know the process can be incredibly frustrating. Putting in a great deal of work and sticking to a healthier diet may show some results, but you can often hit a plateau and feel like there’s nothing left for you to do. That’s where supplements like this one from Relacore may seriously come in handy!

Get the Relacore Extra Maximum Strength Stress-Mitigating Compound for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2022, but are subject to change.



This daily supplement is designed to help you reduce your belly fat via stress-relieving nutrients. You may or may not know this, but stress reportedly has a direct link to fat generating around the stomach area. When you’re in the midst of a stressful period, you produce more cortisol — which may disproportionally cause fat to be stored in the belly. We often ignore the many effects that stress may have on the body, assuming all related complications would be of the mental variety. However, many feel this isn’t the case.

What this supplement may do is help you stress less and promote a calmer, more relaxed you! This certainly isn’t a magic pill, and if you’re looking to seriously get in shape, diet and regular exercise are a must — but this supplement may lead to faster results! At the time of this article being published, there are a slew of positive reviews on Amazon — with many claiming it provided a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Even if some reviewers didn’t see the weight loss benefits right away, they did report they were feeling better and more energized thanks to adding this to their daily rotation. Of course, if you’re considering giving this a try, check with your doctor first to evaluate if it’s right for you. Happy (and healthy) summer!

