Just In! This Cleansing Detox Mask Is Ideal for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin

There simply isn’t a specific set of reasons that can make one person’s skin more prone to acne than others. There are plenty of different factors that can come into play — but traditionally, if you have oilier skin, it’s increasingly likely that you deal with acne on a more regular basis. The extra oil buildup, not to mention makeup products and environmental factors, can all create the perfect hotspot that causes blemishes to pop up frequently.

If that sounds similar to the skin you grapple with regularly, proper maintenance of your pores is an absolute must to keep pimples and congestion at bay. Of course, that means taking extra care of your pores to keep them squeaky clean! If you haven’t yet tried a more refining mask and want to see if it may help leave your skin clearer and more radiant, REN Skincare has just launched a new product that may be of interest. It certainly intrigued Us, so read on for more!

Get the Clearcalm Invisible Pores Detox Mask with free shipping for $44 from REN Clean Skincare!

The just-launched Clearcalm Invisible Pores Detox Mask is specifically designed for oily or combination skin types. The extra buildup that excess oils create can wreak havoc on the pores, causing whiteheads and blackheads to become more frequent and more prominent. It’s stressful! This mask is designed to dig deep into your pores to pull out impurities and leave your skin feeling clean and fresh! The mask may also help to control oil so that your skin is left with a more matte finish — allowing you to avoid unwanted excess shine.

The mask is powered by a blend of different clays that naturally detoxify the pores and help remove impurities and dead skin cells that may be the cause of clogs. On top of that, this mask also contains skin soothing properties that don’t leave your face feeling dry and ill-nourished once you take it off. The key is not to strip your skin of moisture, but get rid of the gunk that’s making it feel congested. Makes sense, right? If you deal with oily skin all over the face, you can use it as a full mask a couple of times per week — or target it on the T-zone to leave your most clogged-up pores refreshed and revitalized. How easy is that?

