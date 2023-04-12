Skip the Filler! This Lip Enhancer Plumps Your Pout Painlessly

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no reason to blow your whole beauty budget and go through the pain of getting lip fillers when far less invasive treatments exist! Okay, so they may not give you the same permanent results — but we’re definitely down with the idea of scoring plumper lips without the needles. Who can relate? We thought so!

Not sure where to start? Fear not, because this lip enhancement treatment from Revision is up to the task! The plumper can make your pout appear fuller and more voluptuous, and the effect lasts for a surprisingly long period of time, according to shoppers.

Get the Revision Skincare YouthFull Lip Replenisher for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is a soothing and hydrating treatment, which is what makes the full, plump aesthetic happen. It reportedly doesn’t have the same stinging feeling like most lip enhancing products do, which is an added bonus. That said, it does give your pucker a more supple appearance, but that’s not all this lip replenisher does. It also provides a slew of benefits which an average gloss or lip plumping treatment simply can’t accomplish!

Satisfied reviewers say the moisturizing properties this treatment provides has helped heal their “chronically” chapped lips — and that’s absolutely incredible as far as we’re concerned. And even though this is quite expensive for a lip balm, savvy shoppers claim it’s completely worth the expense. It’s certainly more affordable than a visit to the dermatologist!

If the high price is still off-putting to your bank account, remember there are plenty of other lip balms available to scoop up on the cheap. But here’s the thing: Those formulas are far less nourishing — requiring more frequent reapplication. This means you’ll end up having to re-purchase sooner! With this lip replenisher, users note the moisturizing effects work for hours upon hours, so one tube ends up lasting you for an impressively long time. Most importantly, it can also help the healing process stick, instead of different moisturizers which merely mask the dryness on your lips. If you want your pout to look more luscious in a pinch and feel amazing for the long haul, this is the treatment you need now!

