10 Dresses to Cure Your Post-Holiday Blues on Sale Right Now at Revolve

By
Revolve dresses
Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to seasonal dressing, dresses are an evergreen item that you can wear no matter the temperature. Whether you’re looking for dramatic drapey numbers or prefer decadent mini dresses, there are options which will stun in snow or luscious sunshine! Revolve, the online retailer known for offering stylish clothing from various luxe labels, has so many instantly iconic dresses on sale right now!

If you’re looking for a flashy moment or want to glide into a party seamlessly, Revolve has something for you. We rounded up 10 of the best dresses to shop on sale at Revolve — read on to see our picks!

Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress

Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress
Revolve

This strapless, flowy dress is perfect for any upcoming fancy occasion — was $300, now just $180!

See it!

Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Diana Gown

Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Diana Gown
Revolve

 

This draped one-shoulder dress gives Grecian goddess vibes — was $215, now just $129!

See it!

Sau Lee Harlie Dress

Sau Lee Harlie Dress
Revolve

Pop on this angelic mini dress and float into the party — was $475, now just $285!

See it!

ELLIATT Jennifer Dress

ELLIATT Jennifer Dress
Revolve

Channel Y2K vibes with this colorful and fresh mini moment — was $360, now just $152!

See it!

LAMARQUE X REVOLVE Corey Mini Dress

LAMARQUE x REVOLVE Corey Mini Dress
Revolve

Neutrals are forever in style, and you can add this fierce dress into the mix — was $445, now just $267!

See it!

Lovers and Friends Barlow Mini Dress

Lover and Friends Barlow Mini Dress
Revolve

Add some volume with this tiered mini dress for a fun twist — was $268, now just $132!

retrofete Alyssa Silk Dress

retrofete Alyssa Silk Dress
Revolve

This bright and colorful maxi dress is a statement-making piece — was $595, now just $286!

See it!

Majorelle Soriya Mini Dress

Majorelle Soriya Mini Dress
Revolve

If you prefer dainty, girly dresses, thin this sheer-yet-prim mini dress will be right up your alley — was $238, now just $167!

See it!

Katie May Secret Agent Dress

Katie May Secret Agent Dress
Revolve

Bring the drama with this plunging floor-length gown — was $295, now just $124!

See it!

superdown Caity Drape Dress

superdown Caity Drape Dress
Revolve

Dance the night away in this sparkly halter mini dress — was $128, now just $90!

See it!
