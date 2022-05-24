Pool Party! Kyle Richards Loves These Outdoor Lights for Summer Celebrations

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We finally made it to Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer! And now that the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to throw a pool party for all our family and friends. Step one: find a pool. Step two: order these decorative outdoor lights from Amazon!

If there’s one celeb who knows how to plan a party, it’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards. She’s the hostess with the most-ess! The stylish star always organizes the most fabulous festivities, from barbecues to brunches. So naturally, we were all ears as the Halloween Kills actress shared her outdoor entertaining guide on a recent Amazon Live broadcast. A top tip? Elevate your environment with outdoor lights that will set the scene. We rounded up three of Richards’ recommendations below. Your next summer soirée is about to be lit.

These Outdoor String Lights

“String lights are so much fun,” Richards said. “I love string lights. I just bought a whole bunch. String lights just automatically make it feel like a party. You can drape anywhere. Drap them through the trees, on a porch, on a balcony, wherever you can find a place. It’s just great to have these outdoors, more lighting and just creates a good vibes. I always feel like I’m in a patio of a restaurant when I have my little lights hanging like that. Criss-cross them, do whatever you need to do with them.” And this set is the top bestseller in outdoor string lights on Amazon!

Get the Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet Globe Patio Lights for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Floating Pool Lights

“These are the floating pool lights that make any evening party so beautiful!” Richards raved. “The second you walk in, you just want to have fun and have a party. This is one of my favorite things to put in the pool when I entertain at night. I have ones hanging in my trees too, but these are actually cool because they’re bigger so it makes more of an impact. And when you’re done, you can deflate it and stick it away, and then when it’s time to blow them up again, you have someone else in your family do it. This is always my husband’s job,” the ­reality star said with a laugh. “These are an awesome way to create great ambiance.”

Get the Floating Pool Lights Inflatable Glow Globe 2 Pieces for just $38 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Flamingo Pool Lights

Flamin-go big or go home! “These are so fun!” Richards gushed. “If I was having a party for whatever, I would put a whole bunch of these in my pool. They light up, as you can see. So, you put them in the pool. Right now, that little flamingos that you see in my pool is charging. By tonight, they’ll be lit up. So cute and so much fun! Love it! And then I would put out my green pillows that I have, the ones that look like the Beverly Hills Hotel, and really give it a real Beverly Hills, California vibe.”

Get the Rukars Floating Flamingo Pool Lights 2 Pieces for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

