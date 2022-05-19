Summer Sale! Save Up to 25% Off on Outdoor Decor From Bed Bath & Beyond

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The great outdoors! With the weather heating up, it’s time for a sizzling summer. And no seasonal soirée would be complete without some outdoor furniture to set the scene. Whether you’re kicking back at a barbeque or splashing in the pool, you deserve to relax in style.

That’s where Bed Bath & Beyond comes in! Right now, save up to 25% on outdoor decor for your porch or patio. We rounded up our favorite finds from this limited-time savings event, from furniture to inflatable pool toys. These gems put the beyond in Bed Bath & Beyond. Shop these 11 summer staples below!

This Outdoor Furniture Set

Make lasting memories with this outdoor furniture, featuring two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. Sip your morning coffee on this water-resistant set, or host a dinner party with friends. So cozy!

Get the Studio 3B Mari 4-Piece Outdoor Chat Set in Brown for $450 (originally $600) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Striped Zero Gravity Chair

Earn your stripes with this zero gravity chair. It’s the epitome of cushioned comfort! The powder-coated finish is perfect for outdoor use, and you can even fold it up for easy storage.

Get the Simply Essential Cabana Outdoor Folding Zero Gravity Chair in Navy/White for $47 (originally $55) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This White Fringe Umbrella

As Rihanna once sang, “You can stand under my umbrella.” This white fringe style feels straight out of a resort. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation as this umbrella shields you from the sun!

Get the Bee & Willow 9-Foot Market Umbrella with Fringe in White for $83 (originally $110) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Inflatable Pool Float

Soak up the sun with this colorful pool float, our go-to summer accessory! Good vibes all around with this vibrant pool tube.

Get the H for Happy Wavy Inflatable Pool Tube for $12 (originally $15) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This White Wicker Chat Set

This white wicker set is just too cute! Complete with two chairs and a bistro table, this water-resistant furniture is ideal for warm weather. As one shopper said, “Five stars doesn’t do justice to this table set. I would give it more if I could. It is absolutely amazing! It is super sturdy.”

Get the Everhome Saybrook 3-Piece Outdoor Chat Set in White for $340 (originally $400) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This White Egg Chair

When it comes to outdoor furniture, one thing’s for sure — this white egg chair is a good egg. Made of steel and wicker, this statement piece would look lovely outside or in a sunroom.

Get the Everhome Saybrook Egg Chair in White for $383 (originally $450) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Brown Wicker Folding Chair

Simple yet stylish, this brown folding chair is waterproof and portable. Whether you need seating for a dinner table or extra chairs for a party, this comfortable patio furniture is an essential in every home.

Get the Bee & Willow Barrington Folding Wicker Chair in Brown for $43 (originally $50) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Brown Wicker Accent Table

And if you’re interested in the brown wicker folding table above, why not complete the set with this matching accent table? Great for setting down food or drinks.

Get the Bee & Willow Barrington Wicker Folding Accent Table in Brown for $26 (originally $30) at Bed Bath & Beyond!

This Rolling Bar Cart

Step up your hosting game with this rolling bar cart. One reviewer declared, “I love this very useful, durable outdoor cart.” The ivory color is ideal for any time of year — winter white or summer’s uniform shade!

Get the W Home Galvanized Steel Outdoor Cart in White for $176 (originally $220) at Bed Bath and Beyond!

This Set of 2 Parisian Chairs

Turn your backyard into a French café with these très chic Parisian chairs in peach. Each furniture set contains two woven wicker chairs that are stackable and weather-resistant.

Get the Everhome Galveston Outdoor Stacking Parisian Chairs in Cameo (Set of 2) for $111 (originally $130) at Bed Bath and Beyond!

This Lemon Inflatable Pool

When life gives you lemons, make this lemon inflatable pool. Large enough for kids or adults, this portable pool is perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day!

Get the H for Happy 60-Inch x 60-Inch Lemon Inflatable Sunning Pool for $16 (originally $20) at Bed Bath and Beyond!

