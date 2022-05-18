Prep For Memorial Day Vacay With These Summer Staples From UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Fun in the sun! Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and we’re ready to celebrate. Bring on the barbecues, beach days and bikinis! But in order to properly prepare for this sunny season, we need to stock up on some summer staples.

Thanks to UsNow, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some of our favorite essentials for the warm weather ahead! From accessories to beauty, these products will set you up for a sun-soaked summer vacation. Happy shopping!

This Floral Slip Dress

Slip dresses are having a major moment, so stay on trend with this floral frock. Perfect for a wedding or any type of summer soirée!

Get the Resa Madison Slip for $191 at UsNow!

This Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Top

Show off your suntan with this off-the-shoulder top. The coral color is a cute pop of color, and the ruffled detailing is feminine and fun.

Get the Julie Brown NYC Nora Top for $119 (originally $170) at UsNow!

This Cover-Up Dress

Get you a piece that does both: acts as a cover-up for the beach or a dress for date night. This maxi comes in black, pink, and blue — we want all the colors!

Get the Pitusa Inca Abaya for $115 at UsNow!

This Straw Sun Hat

Shield your face from the sun with this stylish straw hat! It’s such a chic accessory for the pool or a picnic.

Get the Lisi Lerch Piper Hat for $78 at UsNow!

These Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses

Keep it fashion-forward with these vintage-inspired sunnies. Love the Old Hollywood vibes!

Get the Christopher Cloos Passable Noire for $169 at UsNow!

This Glowing Body Oil

Formulated with Vitamins A, E and C, this body polish hydrates dry skin for the ultimate glow. This oil also helps improve skin irritation from sun burns, scars and stretch marks.

Get the Diana Madison Beauty Glowette Body Polish for $57 at UsNow!

These Erika Jayne Clip-In Hair Extensions

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is the queen of glamor, so we trust her line of iconic hair extensions. If you don’t feel like shelling out a fortune at the salon for a long-term fix, these temporary clip-ins are a great alternative. You can install them yourself in just five minutes!

Get the Pretty Mess Hair 22 Inch Clip Ins Pretty Packs 100g for $420 at UsNow!

