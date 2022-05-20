Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

School’s almost out for the summer, which means that vacation is right around the corner! Whether you’re planning a Memorial Day Weekend getaway or even a staycation, it’s important to organize accordingly. The problem is, we have a tendency to overpack — especially when it comes to makeup. How are we supposed to bring all of our beauty belongings in a carry-on bag? Up until recently, we would stuff our suitcases with skincare and just hope that the products wouldn’t leak in transit. Looking back, that probably wasn’t the best plan.

Crisis averted! Thanks to Kyle Richards, we now have a foolproof solution for storing our cosmetics. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared one of her favorite finds during a beauty haul on Amazon Live. “Great makeup case with all these little compartments,” the mom of four said. “So when I travel for filming or just in general, I narrow it down to my favorite, most important things that I need, my essentials. And it’s all zipped, ready to go! You can put your brushes in there, side pocket, side zipper here, so it’s a great product. It just fits everything you need. It has seven compartments here on the base and then for the brushes, a little side thing too. Has a little handle and everything, and it also stops me from getting too out of control and thinking I need 50 palettes when I know that I could survive on just one.”

This compact case is the no. 1 bestseller in cosmetic bags on Amazon! Plus, it’s currently on sale for 1/3 the original price. Keep reading to find out why Richards gave this organizer her seal of approval!

Get the Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case Makeup Cosmetic Case Organizer for just $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

With over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the Relavel Travel Makeup Train Case Makeup Cosmetic Case Organizer is a popular product for a reason. Constructed from high quality material, this durable beauty bag has ample room to hold all of your makeup must-haves. Each case contains multiple compartments and slots to keep your items tidy when you travel. Since liquid makeup has the risk of spilling, the interior is conveniently waterproof for easy clean-up. Available in a variety of cute colors, this bag is the perfect accessory on the go.

Clearly Richards is a fan of this functional makeup case, but what about all of the other shoppers? One reviewer reported, “This makeup case is perfect for easy access to all of my makeup. You can remove the dividers to keep your makeup organized the way you want. It is very sturdy and well made so it will protect your makeup when traveling.” And another customer proclaimed, “No more makeup all over my counter! Finally some organization that works!”

Save yourself the hassle (and some money!) with this handy travel cosmetics case from Amazon.

