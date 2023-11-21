21 Best Rich Mom Fashion Deals for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say you should dress for the job you want, not the job you have. We say you should dress for the lifestyle you want, not the lifestyle you have. You don’t need to be a rich mom to look like one! With the right wardrobe, you’ll seem like you spend your days going to Pilates classes, shopping strictly designer and mingling with other members of high society.

But here’s another little secret: you don’t need to spend a fortune to flaunt rich mom fashion. In fact, you can get the same style on sale right now for Black Friday from Nordstrom, Revolve, Saks Off Fifth, lululemon, Spanx and Amazon! We rounded up the 21 best deals that will help you release your inner Real Housewife — on a budget. Shop these high-end looks with a low cost before they sell out!

1. You do not want to miss this major designer deal! Go for the gold with these gold bubble hoop earrings from Oscar de la Renta — originally $260, now just $130!

2. If you want the trendy Ugg look at a thrifty price, then shop these Koolaburra by Ugg mini boots. No one will know these shoes are from Ugg’s sister company (and frankly, who cares?) — originally $85, now just $60!

3. This iconic Upper East Side coat is a rich mom must-have! It also happens to be the no. 1 bestseller in women’s down jackets and parkas on Amazon — originally $152, now just $90!

4. Classic closet staple! This sleek Levi’s moto jacket is the perfect layering piece for a night out — originally $90, now just $54!

5. The no. 1 bestseller in women’s athletic pants on Amazon, these crossover flared leggings are unbelievably flattering and comfortable. Team these yoga pants with sneakers for exercise or Uggs for errands — originally $50, now just $20!

6. In my Calvins! Classy and chic, this Calvin Klein coat features a removable wing collar and waist belt. One customer even gushed, “Looks like money!” — originally $400, now just $125!

7. Looking for new everyday outerwear? Go from day to night in this sophisticated black wool pea coat by Cole Haan — originally $325, now just $133!

8. Barefoot Dreams is a Malibu-based brand that makes the greatest holiday gifts — super soft blankets, sweaters, socks and more. And this CozyChic cardigan is at the top of our wish list — originally $138, now just $97!

9. Discounted Frame denim? Sign Us up! These straight-leg jeans are flattering and fashion-forward — originally $258, now just $116!

10. Sweater weather! The color-block design gives this soft Splendid crewneck an elevated touch — originally $158, now just $100!

11. This vegan leather puffer jacket by Levi’s looks so much more expensive than it is! Take this quilted coat from a workout class to the weekend — originally $100, now just $50!

12. Pretty in pink! This pink tulle corset dress by BCBG will make you feel like a posh princess at your next special event — originally $498, now just $324!

13. Sparkle and shine this holiday season with these pave crystal hoop earrings from Revolve! Don’t be surprised if people think these are real diamonds — originally $80, now just $56!

14. Another popular pair of hoop earrings is this 18k gold jewelry with cubic zirconia accents. One shopper said, “Looks like diamonds and gold. Unbelievable. SO good” — originally $54, now just $38!

15. Crazy about cashmere! Stay cozy in a rich mom-favorite fabric with this Saks Fifth Avenue cashmere turtleneck, available in 10 different colors — originally $140, now just $70!

16. Ear candy! These Ugg shearling earmuffs will keep you warm and cozy in style all winter long (plus, they can serve as stocking stuffers!) — originally $85, now just $42!

17. Chocolate brown is trending this season! Look luxurious in this long belted wrap coat by Calvin Klein — originally $400, now just $125!

18. Rich moms love lululemon. These cult-favorite Align leggings are buttery soft and budget-friendly — originally $98, now just $59!

19. This hooded insulated wrap from lululemon feels high fashion. Stay warm without sweating in this water-resistant puffer — originally $248, now just $189!

20. PSA: Spanx’s entire site is currently 20% off for Black Friday! Elevate your everyday style in these no. 1 bestselling faux leather leggings that will make your legs look sculpted and svelte — originally $98, now just $78!

21. Gwyneth Paltrow wore this Spanx half-zip sweatshirt, so we bought this Spanx half-zip sweatshirt. It’s stretchy, lightweight and silky-smooth — originally $123, now just $98!

