Refresh Your Wardrobe for Fall With This Classic Leather Blazer

Now that the cooler fall weather is slowly creeping in, our first order of business is to prep our seasonal wardrobe! We’re beyond excited to start wearing jackets again, and our staples for the autumn months always include leather styles. These days, we tend to favor faux-leather options to save a bit of money and remain environmentally-conscious. Plus, manmade leather has certainly come a long way in recent years.

Take this chic slightly oversized blazer from Rilista, for example. It’s absolutely gorgeous and seriously looks like genuine Italian leather — for a fraction of the price! Oh, and it’s available in a strong array of different colors that shoppers are completely obsessed with.

Get the Rilista Women’s Faux PU Leather Blazer for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

This blazer has a classic cut and is designed to offer an exaggerated fit. If you want to go a little more over-the-top with your blazer, you can size up to suit the vibe — which will also allow you more room for layered looks. On brisker days, you may choose to team a thicker sweater underneath the blazer, but when it’s warmer out, it can act as the ultimate lightweight jacket to keep you comfortably toasty!

The wide range of shades the blazer is currently available in offers far more variety than standard black and brown. There are more hues of brown up for grabs, ranging from ultra-light beige to a deeper espresso hue. Feeling bold? You can even go for the navy blue beauty if that feels more up your alley, and thanks to the affordable price, it’s possible to buy more than one option to create a bevy of color-coordinated autumn ensembles. No exaggeration: Every ambitious fall wardrobe needs a blazer, and this one may be the answer to all of your fashion woes!

