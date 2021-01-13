Shoppers Say This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Is Seriously High-Quality

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping can quickly turn into a trip down the rabbit hole. With all of the fashionable options out there, we end up spending hours and hours scrolling with no clear destination (or purchase) in mind. But sometimes, we find an item that literally stops Us in our tracks — which is exactly what happened when we spotted this sweater on Amazon.

Not only is this knit super unique, it’s incredibly affordable to boot. Based on its high-end look, we would guess a sweater like this retails for upwards of $100. No one will believe that you found a sweater as luxurious as this one for such a reasonable price on Amazon!

Get the Romanstii Women’s Sweater Lightweight Pullover 100% Cotton Knit Top for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 12, 2021, but are subject to change.



This sweater features crochet knit at the top of the chest and sleeves, and it’s absolutely stunning. The pattern has repeating triangles that show a hint of skin without going overboard. This style can be hard to execute, but it’s done flawlessly here. Plus, the knit enhances the lantern sleeves, which are cuffed at the wrists with an adorable ruffle detail. The neckline also mimics the cuffed and ruffle vibe to round off the look!

The solid bodice on this sweater almost looks like a corset. This is how you do Victorian-inspired fashion in the modern era. With Bridgerton constantly streaming on our TVs at the moment, we had to get in on the action! This sweater is said to be incredibly flattering and a step up from a basic turtleneck or other staple knit. Amazon shoppers are enamored!

Score this sweater now in a variety of shades: It’s available in light taupe, white, light pink, black, navy blue and dark grey. Each of these colors will pair perfectly with high-waisted jeans or a faux-leather skirt. You can style this knit in so many ways, and thanks to its intricate design, you’ll instantly look stylish from the moment you throw it on. In fact, this sweater could even dress up a pair of basic joggers. The possibilities are endless, and we can’t wait to see for ourselves!

