This One-Shoulder Dress Is the Ultimate Summer Stunner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re beyond eager to get the summer season started for a number of reasons — but what we’re most pumped for are all of the dresses we’ll finally be able to wear! Now that the weather is getting warmer and the springtime is picking up, the sunshine and good vibes are rolling in. Needless to say, the excitement is palpable!

While we would love to be poolside with a cocktail (umbrella optional), that’s not exactly feasible in March. As an alternative, we’re starting to plan all of the sunny-season frocks we want to wear — starting with this adorable number from Romwe!

Get the Romwe Women’s Boho Floral One Shoulder Dress for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

When we saw this one-shoulder dress, we immediately knew it deserved a spot in our rotation. It has the ideal mini hem length and looks like it would feel supremely comfortable in hot and humid conditions. We adore the asymmetrical neckline and floral print that it comes in, which is available in a chic selection of different shades.

Get the Romwe Women’s Boho Floral One Shoulder Dress for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

That being said, the one detail we’re most obsessed with is on the lower half of the dress. We know that more fitted garments like this one can be a little bit daunting to wear, but the ruching on the side makes it a lot more comfortable and versatile for any body type! The way the material gathers and creates the ruched texture can help to flatten the tummy area and smooth out the hips to give you a more streamlined silhouette.

You can also control how dramatic you want the ruching to appear by adjusting the tie which creates the effect at the hem. Intrigued? We can’t blame you. It’s no secret that this dress is a stunner. The only question is: Are you going to add it to your cart as fast as we are? We’re ready to smash that “Buy” button now!

See it: Get the Romwe Women’s Boho Floral One Shoulder Dress for prices starting at $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 16, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Romwe and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!