This Racerback Maxi Dress Is the Closest Thing to a Second Skin for Summer

Tank dresses are a style that we favor in the summertime for several different reasons. Basically, they feel like you’re wearing a long top — plus, they’re comfortable and look far more put-together than your standard jeans and tee combo.

The look is still casual enough for the day but it can also be jazzed up for a night out, so why wouldn’t we want to have our closet filled with them for the sweltering months of the year? We want more! Out of all of the tank dresses on the market, we currently have our eyes on this maxi from Roselux. Shoppers say it’s one of the best versions they have found, and were completely surprised by how flattering the fit is.

Get the Roselux Women’s Sleeveless Scoop Neck Maxi Dress for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know it may not seem like there’s anything too special about a simple racerback tank dress like this one, but the details have made it seriously popular with shoppers. Based on our research, it seems the way this dress lays on the body is one of its main selling points. While it’s not skintight like other bodycon styles, it does hug the body in all of the right places to show off your figure. If you want a looser fit, you can go up a size — but most shoppers say that their usual dress size worked out perfectly.

Dresses like this one are always welcome in our wardrobe, and we’d even consider picking up a couple of different options so we can always have a version of the dress on rotation! It comes in sleek solid colors and a handful of striped options as well. The black would be our first pick, followed by one of the brighter hues which fit in perfectly with the summertime vibe. Whenever you wear this dress, you’ll feel beyond comfortable — it’s almost as if you’re not wearing anything at all. Second skin!

