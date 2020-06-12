Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer season is upon Us — and chances are, you’re looking for a juicy new read to pass the time in the sun. There are plenty of perfect picks out there, but if you’re a lover of royal gossip, then consider yourself lucky.

A new book, Royals at War, is set to chronicle the behind-the-scenes drama at Buckingham Palace. Along with other fascinating tidbits, the book will detail the relationship between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II.

Pre-order your copy of Royals at War, released on June 30, 2020, now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

According to Royals at War, the Queen was Meghan’s biggest ally when she first entered the royal fold. However, powerful palace insiders allege that following Meghan and Prince Harry‘s decision to quit the monarchy, the relationship is strained.

Explosive revelations about the once-close relationship between the two women are contained in the new book from authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett. The author’s account reveals that when Meghan first stepped into royal life, the Queen sought to guide her in order to help ease into her into the new royal role.

Pre-order your copy of Royals at War, released on June 30, 2020, now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

In the book, Palace insiders give a tantalizing account of the unlikely friendship. One explains: “Her Majesty has seen it all and could offer [Meghan] some helpful advice. Meghan would do well to nurture that relationship and pop over for occasional cup of tea with the Queen. Meghan doesn’t need an invitation.”

The author’s research reveals how the dutiful monarch helped Meghan negotiate her way through the mind-boggling etiquette and expectations of prospective royal consorts. Mindful of past scandals involving her son’s wives and lovers, the Queen loaned Meghan one of her own trusted aides and ensured she escorted the actress when she went on her first public engagement after her May 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

But her insistence on carving her own way eventually meant that relationships between the actress and the monarch soured. While the Queen tried to be understanding, Harry and Meghan’s much-publicized departure from the UK to start a new life in the US was seen by many as the final betrayal.

One insider told the authors: “The Queen had been supportive. At the end of the HRH is a reasonable woman and accepts that marrying into the Royal Family isn’t easy and mistakes are going to be made.” The book, to be released by Skyhorse Publishing on June 30, is bound to cast new controversy on the biggest royal scandal of the century.

See it: Pre-order your copy of Royals at War, released on June 30, 2020, now! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!