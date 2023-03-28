Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Bright Boost With This Cropped Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our sweater aesthetic for the spring is shifting to brighter and bolder picks, and we’re amassing as many fabulous finds as we can. The more vibrant the sweater, the better — and our latest favorite effortlessly nails that criteria.

This adorable cropped cardigan from RUEWEY is one of our top fashion discoveries of the season, and the plethora of prints makes it even more captivating. There’s a version of this sweater to suit any shopper’s taste, and we may have to scoop up a few styles because we simply can’t choose a singular winner. It’s that good!

Get the RUEWEY Women’s Cropped Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is classic in terms of construction. It offers a cropped length which extends to the midsection, buttons that run down the front and full-length long sleeves. But what truly makes this sweater pop would have to be the different patterns and graphics featured! There are checkered sweaters, funky striped sweaters, sweaters with embroidery and so much more. Necessary knits! Some styles are certainly funkier and more out-there than others, but we love taking risks with our aesthetic — so we’re all about that over-the-top vibe. Any one of these sweaters will instantly make your spring wardrobe feel more fun!

Reviewers note this garment feels soft and is incredibly comfortable to wear. You can layer it over tank tops, tees or even bralettes, or rock it on its own as a top. Any type of high-waisted bottoms are an excellent match for this swoon-worthy knit! Shoppers overwhelmingly claim the item they received looks exactly like the photos which portray it — which is always the goal when online shopping. However, what’s tricky is the sizing situation. If you’re looking for a looser sweater that’s more oversized, reviewers say ordering a size or two up is the right move. That’s what we plan on doing, and now all that’s left is to narrow down which ones to add to cart. That’s no easy feat, because we’re seriously crushing on every option!

