This Bestselling Mattress Protector Can Save Your Bed From Damage

Mattresses can cost a pretty penny, and when you invest in one, you want to keep it in pristine condition for as long as possibly. Simply using a fitted sheet may not be enough — and that’s exactly why a mattress protector is the way to go!

If you’ve never owned or incorporated a mattress protector into your bedspread, there are a few you can currently choose from on the market. But according to Amazon shoppers, this option from SafeRest is one of the best you can buy! It’s super effective, and best of all, it’s incredibly affordable — you won’t have to spend a ton of money to give your mattress the proper protection it may require.

Get the SafeRest Mattress Protector for prices starting at $33 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This mattress protector is made from hypoallergenic cotton that’s safe for both children and anyone who has especially sensitive skin. It functions as a layer between your actual mattress and your sheets, which is vital for a slew of different reasons. For starters, any possible damage won’t reach your mattress as quickly with this protector acting as a barrier. Any potential spills or moisture will get absorbed by this protector and not cause any harm to your mattress!

That said, there are more serious issues this protector can assist with. There’s a chance you may get dust mites or other types of bacteria that can cause a detrimental effect, but with this extra layer, your risk is significantly lower. If you’re concerned about this protector changing the feel of your mattress, there’s nothing to worry about! Your mattress will feel exactly the same as it did — in fact, you may not be able to notice any difference. Thousands of Amazon shoppers say they have encountered a variety of sticky situations, and this mattress protector has been able to prevent lasting damage. You’ll feel much happier and at ease with this on your bed — your mattress will stay in great shape for years to come. What’s better than that? Sweet dreams!

