10 Bridal Must-Haves in the Saks Wedding Shop: Dresses, Beauty, More

Are those wedding bells we hear in the distance? If you’re engaged and shopping for your big day (and all of the events surrounding it), you’ve come to the right place. Wedding ceremony and reception dresses, jewelry, bridal accessories, shoes, makeup, perfume, honeymoon attire — Saks Fifth Avenue has it all in its Wedding Shop!

You can peruse through the entire wedding edit yourself, but we wanted to show you some star pieces first to show off just what this collection has to offer. Shop our top 10 picks below!

This Midi-Length Gown

This lace Monique Lhuillier gown instantly stole our hearts with its sheer, cinched sleeves, sparkling florals and neckline trim. A beautiful pick for a wedding or even an engagement shoot or rehearsal dinner!

Get the ML Monique Lhuillier Floral Midi-Length Gown for $695 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more bridal dresses here!

This One-Shoulder Mini Dress

Planning on changing into something short, sweet and sparkly for your reception? This sequined dress is going to ensure you’re the life and star of the party!

Get the Ronny Kobo Eden One-Shoulder Mini Dress for $498 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more bridal dresses here!

These Lace Heels

These embellished shoes are some of the most perfect wedding heels we’ve ever seen. The crystal and lace combination? The leather sole? Incredible!

Get the Manolo Blahnik Lurum 90 Embellished Lace Mules for $1,495 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more bridal shoes here!

This Designer Lipstick

If you’re ever going to wear Chanel lipstick, your wedding day is truly the moment to debut it! Intense color, high shine, hydration — this one’s got it all!

Get the Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lipstick for $42 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more wedding beauty here!

These Diamond Eye Masks

Always start off your wedding day with diamonds — even before you exchange rings! These eye masks are infused with diamond powder to help brighten up your under-eye area the morning of your big day!

Get the Knesko Diamond Radiance Collagen Eye Mask for $17 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more wedding beauty here!

This Opulent Perfume

This diptyque perfume is made to be reminiscent of Paris in the early ’60s. Orphéon was a bar where the founders of the brand used to meet! Wearing diptyque on your wedding day will just add an extra layer of unforgettable detail!

Get the diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum for $190 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more wedding beauty here!

This Show-Stopping Headband

You should feel like a total goddess in your wedding dress — and that means making sure you have the right accessories to go with it! This headband features a mix of imitation pearls, crystals and beads, and there’s a comfy vegan leather backing!

Get the Deepa Gurnani Kristina Embellished Hard Headband for $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more bridal accessories here!

These Crystal Drop Earrings

Whether you’re totally dripping in jewels on your big day or want your earrings to make enough of a statement on your own, these 18K gold-plated earrings are true beauties, featuring three crystals per earring!

Get the Jennifer Behr Aileen 18K Gold-Plated Crystal Drop Earrings for $295 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop all wedding earrings here!

This Bridal Clutch

You shouldn’t have to carry much during your wedding day, but there will be a few important things like the jewelry, makeup or perfume above that you may need to carry around before the event begins. This beaded clutch is an excellent choice!

Get the Cult Gaia Nia Acrylic Beaded Clutch for $428 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more bridal accessories here!

This Honeymoon Hat

While we mostly want you to unplug and relax with your new spouse during your honeymoon, you have to pull out the camera for a picture in this wide-brim hat!

Get the Eugenia Kim Bunny Wide-Brim Sun Hat for $475 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Shop more honeymoon picks here!

