It’s a Sale on Sale! Get This Trendy Leopard Jacket Seriously Marked Down Right Now

By
coat
 Macy's


Our favorite season is right around the corner! Fall is so close, we can almost smell the Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, and of course, we couldn’t be more excited. The main reason we love this season so much? It’s simple, the fashion. We’re living for all the dark tones, long layers and each and every single pair of booties we’re stepping into.

Of course, we’re doing all of our Fall shopping already and we’re taking advantage of all of the sales going on right now. From August 28th to September 2nd, Macy’s is running their Labor Day Sale and it’s the perfect time to stock up since we can get 30 to 50% off plus an additional 20% off specific items. What’s number one on our wish list? A statement coat like this one, which we’ll be living in all season long!

leopard-coat-macys
Macy’s

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Leopard-Print Cocoon Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $94 when using promo code WKND at checkout now until Septemeber 2nd at Macy’s!

