The I.N.C. Leopard-Print Cocoon Coat is the seasonal staple we’re loving! Not only does this jacket come in a fun and fabulous leopard print, but it’s perfectly on-trend. Since it’s projected to be hotter-than-ever this Fall, it will be the everyday essential everyone needs.

Plus, jackets are essential to have around in the Fall when the weather can be unpredictable. Ever notice how some days are cold but not super cold where we need a heavy jacket? That’s Fall for you, and that’s where this lightweight jacket comes in. The material is light but not too heavy where we will end up uncomfortable.

In fact, one reviewer called out the fabric specifically, loving how it provided “a little stretch” without too much stretch where it lost its form over time. That same reviewer said the lightweight material “felt good without being too heavy.”

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Leopard-Print Cocoon Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $94 when using promo code WKND at checkout now until Septemeber 2nd at Macy’s!

We love how easy-to-wear this piece can and will be. This jacket will transform any outfit in seconds! The 3/4 sleeve length looks tailored and sophisticated in an effortless way. While the V-neck front, front button closure and two front pockets add an element of elegance too. We’re already planing a dozen different ways we can wear this piece.

We can pair it with any T-shirt and jeans for a laidback look or bundle up with a turtleneck paired underneath too. It’s so versatile, we can wear it literally anywhere from a day at the office all the way to a night out with friends.

Want to know our dream look? Post-gym, when we’re heading out to run errands or lunch. Throw this piece in any gym bag or duffle and watch the magic unfold. This jacket will elevate our very casual T-shirt, leggings and sneakers in a matter of seconds to the point many will be thinking we spent all morning orchestrating this look. This trendy coat is our absolute must-have this season and next!

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Leopard-Print Cocoon Coat, Created for Macy’s (originally $130) now with prices starting at just $94 when using promo code WKND at checkout now until Septemeber 2nd at Macy’s!